Reaves of Maple Leafs suspended 5 games for illegal check to head

Forward received match penalty for hit on Oilers defenseman Nurse on Saturday

Reaves suspended five games for an illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during NHL Game No. 274 in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 2:38 of the second period. Reaves was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Reaves will forfeit $35,156.25. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

