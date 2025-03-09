NHL Buzz: Islanders unsure if Barzal can return before end of season

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal may not be able to return before the end of the regular season.

The 27-year-old forward has been out with a lower-body injury sustained after blocking a shot late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1. He had a minor procedure Feb. 6 and is out indefinitely.

The Islanders' regular-season finale is April 17 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We hope, but I couldn't answer that," general manager Lou Lamoriello said. "We'll see where the rehab will take us. We're not going to push it. We're not going to rush it. We're not going to chance anything. He will be 100 percent completely healthy if he is to return."

Barzal missed 21 games earlier in the season with an upper-body injury. He has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games.

Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains sidelined. The 36-year-old goalie hasn't played since Nov. 29 and was working his way back before Lamoriello said Feb. 1 he had been shut down and is out indefinitely.

"I think that Varlamov is going to be difficult for the rest of the season," Lamoriello said.

Goalie Marcus Hogberg (upper body) "should be available day to day," Lamoriello said. He practiced Friday for the first time since he was injured Jan. 25.

New York (29-26-7) visits the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13) after a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. -- Stefen Rosner