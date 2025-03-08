Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres
Kreider back for Rangers; Milano has 'significant setback' for Capitals
© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Vitek Vanecek will make his Panthers debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B).
The goalie was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for forward Patrick Giles. He is 3-10-3 with a 3.88 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts) this season.
Florida is his fourth NHL team: Vanecek played two seasons with the Washington Capitals (2020-22), two with the New Jersey Devils (2022-24), and one with the Sharks.
Vanecek was supposed to start for the Sharks on Tuesday in Buffalo, but was held out for trade-related reasons.
"I am here to do everything I can to help the team win games," Vanecek said. "Really good guys, really good team. I hope we go as far as possible, win the Stanley Cup again." -- George Richards
New York Rangers
Chris Kreider returned to the lineup for the Rangers against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday after missing six games with an upper-body injury.
The injury, which was not related to the back injury he dealt with earlier in the season, had kept him out since Feb. 22, when he scored a goal in an 8-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Kreider has 21 points (17 goals, four assists) in 48 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano sustained a "fairly significant setback" in his recovery from an upper-body injury, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said Friday.
The forward hasn't played since being injured against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 6.
Milano was cleared for full contact practices last week, but he has not skated with the Capitals this week.
"He definitely had a setback, which is tough to see because he's been working so hard to come back," Patrick said. "We see him on the ice, but even away from the ice, he's putting in the time and he really wanted to come back and be available for the playoffs and I think in pushing to do that he had a fairly significant setback last week. So, it's kind of back to the drawing board a little bit with him. So, really hard to see. He's torn up about it, as are we, and we'll just have to figure out next steps in the next couple of days."
Milano had no points in three games this season before he was injured. -- Tom Gulitti
Ottawa Senators
Dylan Cozens and Dennis Gilbert were each in the lineup for the Senators against the New York Rangers on Saturday, one day after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.
Cozens, a forward, has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games this season. Gilbert, a defenseman, has five assists in 25 games this season.
"I really wanted to be a part of the solution in Buffalo," Cozens said Friday. "I dreamt every day about being a part of a good team in Buffalo, playing in the playoffs in Buffalo, so it's tough, it's sad, for sure. But at the same time, there's a very exciting opportunity in Ottawa and I'm super excited to be a part of the Sens."
Los Angeles Kings
Andre Lee signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract ($775,000 average annual value) with the Kings on Saturday.
The 24-year-old forward has three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 games this season, his first in the NHL.
The Kings host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNW, Victory+).
Edmonton Oilers
Mattias Ekholm will miss his second straight game when the Oilers host the Dallas Stars on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+).
The defenseman missed his first game of the season, a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday for what Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch initially called "maintenance," before specifying Saturday it was an injury.
The undisclosed injury is expected to keep Ekholm out for at least one more game, when Edmonton visits the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
"It's an injury," Knoblauch said. "He will be joining us on the road trip, but whether he's playing that first game in Buffalo or sometime when we're in New York (next week) … we expect he will be with us."
Defenseman John Klingberg will also miss his second game in a row with an undisclosed injury.
Defenseman Jake Walman will make his Oilers debut Saturday after he was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. -- Gerry Moddejonge