NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres

Florida Panthers

Vitek Vanecek will make his Panthers debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B).

The goalie was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for forward Patrick Giles. He is 3-10-3 with a 3.88 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts) this season.

Florida is his fourth NHL team: Vanecek played two seasons with the Washington Capitals (2020-22), two with the New Jersey Devils (2022-24), and one with the Sharks.

Vanecek was supposed to start for the Sharks on Tuesday in Buffalo, but was held out for trade-related reasons.

"I am here to do everything I can to help the team win games," Vanecek said. "Really good guys, really good team. I hope we go as far as possible, win the Stanley Cup again." -- George Richards