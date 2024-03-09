NHL Buzz: Trouba out 2-3 weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba is expected to miss 2-3 weeks because of a lower-body injury.

"After some testing and further evaluations the last 24 hours, he's going to be out probably around 2-3 weeks," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said Friday. "At some point in the near future we'll give an update on where he's at, but that's the update on him."

The defenseman left the Rangers' 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday with 4:32 remaining in the third period, not long after skating back for a puck in the Rangers zone and taking a hit from Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich. Gadjovich's left leg appeared to make contact with Trouba's right leg.

Trouba, New York's captain, has 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) and averages 21:46 of ice time in in 60 games.

New York acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Rangers (40-18-4) have a four-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. They next play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG).

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm could return to the lineup for the Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS).

The defenseman has missed the past nine games because of a lower-body injury since last playing Feb. 19.

"It looks like he is probable," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Friday. "I'm not going to say 100 percent just because he's got to go through a lot of stages here and see how he feels later this evening and tomorrow."

Lindholm has 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 56 games this season and is second on the Bruins in ice time per game (23:42), behind defenseman Charlie McAvoy (25:01).

"The mindset has always been to be smart and keep throwing the kitchen sink at it, let it heal and come back and not rush it," Lindholm said after practice Friday. "We're in position where we can be smart about it, especially this time of year."

The Bruins (37-13-15) are second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust skated with the Penguins on Friday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury last month.

The forward was injured in a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 25; he had two goals and an assist in the game, and is fifth on the Penguins with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games.

"I feel good," Rust said after practice. "Obviously no one likes being out, especially during this past however many games that have been extremely crucial for us. So it's not fun being out. But any time you can get back in the lineup, help this team win games, is fun."

The Penguins, who visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS), are eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said forward Jansen Harkins had hand surgery Friday and will be out long-term. -- Wes Crosby

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe is close to returning from a left arm injury for the Kings.

Kempe, a forward who is third on the team in points (51) and assists (32) and tied for third in goals (19), practiced in a red no-contact jersey Friday but did not specify when he will play.

Los Angeles hosts the Dallas Stars on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, KCAL).

"We'll see," Kempe said. "Felt pretty good out there today, obviously first practice, so we'll see what happens. Always you got to talk to the trainers and coaches and see what they think, but I feel pretty good out there. So just taking it step by step every day."

Kempe has missed the past five games after he fell awkwardly on his left arm, tangling with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci in a 4-2 loss on Feb. 26.

"I was happy, obviously, that I didn't need surgery," Kempe said. "It's been healing really fast, faster than I thought it was going to be."

Defenseman Mikey Anderson (upper body) also practiced in a red no-contact jersey Friday, and forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) skated on his own.

General manager Rob Blake said Anderson, who last played Feb. 22, is close to returning, and Arvidsson, who last played Feb. 20 is on schedule to be ready when eligible to return from long-term injured reserve on March 16. -- Dan Greenspan

Chicago Blackhawks

Andreas Athanasiou could play for the first time in four months when the Blackhawks visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH+, NBCSCH).

The forward sustained a groin injury during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9. He had a setback in early December but has been skating since Feb. 10.

"We're hoping," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Thursday. "I think we just want to see how he settled after practice. He looked good though to me out there. It looks like he was skating, shooting the puck, so it was great to see that skill back in our line combinations."

Athanasiou has four assists in 11 games this season.

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, who has been out since January, also could play against the Capitals. Zaitsev sustained a right knee injury during a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 16.

"Again, we'll have to see how he settles down after doing a little bit about battle work down low at the end of practice," Richardson said. "Hopefully he's not too sore and he's ready to practice tomorrow, and that'd be a good sign."

Zaitsev has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 26 games this season. -- Tracey Myers

Ottawa Senators

Boris Katchouk was claimed by the Senators off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

The 25-year-old defenseman has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 38 games with the Senators this season.

Katchouk has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 155 NHL games with the Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.