NHL Buzz: Wild's Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek skate for 1st time in weeks

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek skated for the first time in several weeks.

The forwards were on the ice prior to the morning skate. The Wild play the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE).

Kaprizov has missed 23 games and Eriksson Ek the past 16. Coach John Hynes said they will join the team for a three-game road trip next week through the New York metropolitan area.

"They started skating, they were on this morning," Hynes said. "Now I will tell you guys, it's only the first step in. It's still week to week. That's not anything different, but they are on that next protocol of getting on the ice, doing some skating, touching some pucks and things like that. But the status of their return, it's nothing imminent. It's still a week-to-week basis."

The Wild (40-27-5) have 10 games remaining and hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They're two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues with a game in hand and trail the Colorado Avalanche by six points for third in the Central Division.

"When I mean week to week, and I'll be up front with you guys if it looks like they're progressing to go, but this is truly the first step of getting back on," Hynes said. "It's nothing imminent. They will not play, but they will be on the trip."

Marcus Foligno is expected to return after the forward missed five games with an upper-body injury.

"I'm going to wait and see how he is after practice, but all probability he will be [in]," Hynes said. "We're planning on him playing unless he comes off the ice and says he can't." -- Jessi Pierce