NHL Buzz: Wild's Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek skate for 1st time in weeks
Sabres forward Zucker out because of family matter; Malkin won't play for Penguins; Flames captain Backlund returns
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek skated for the first time in several weeks.
The forwards were on the ice prior to the morning skate. The Wild play the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE).
Kaprizov has missed 23 games and Eriksson Ek the past 16. Coach John Hynes said they will join the team for a three-game road trip next week through the New York metropolitan area.
"They started skating, they were on this morning," Hynes said. "Now I will tell you guys, it's only the first step in. It's still week to week. That's not anything different, but they are on that next protocol of getting on the ice, doing some skating, touching some pucks and things like that. But the status of their return, it's nothing imminent. It's still a week-to-week basis."
The Wild (40-27-5) have 10 games remaining and hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They're two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues with a game in hand and trail the Colorado Avalanche by six points for third in the Central Division.
"When I mean week to week, and I'll be up front with you guys if it looks like they're progressing to go, but this is truly the first step of getting back on," Hynes said. "It's nothing imminent. They will not play, but they will be on the trip."
Marcus Foligno is expected to return after the forward missed five games with an upper-body injury.
"I'm going to wait and see how he is after practice, but all probability he will be [in]," Hynes said. "We're planning on him playing unless he comes off the ice and says he can't." -- Jessi Pierce
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker won't play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B) because of a family matter.
The forward was not on the ice for the morning skate. Isak Rosen filled his spot at left wing on a line with Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch.
"He's not going to be available," Sabures coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's dealing with just a family matter right now, so hopefully back [against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday]."
Zucker is fifth on the Sabres with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games. He signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with Buffalo on March 7.
Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for the morning skate and skated in his usual spot at right wing on the fourth line. He is expected to miss a third straight game with a groin injury.
"Lafferty is being evaluated right now, but I don't think [he'll be available]," Ruff said.
Josh Dunne could replace Lafferty. He has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 58 games for Rochester in the American Hockey League. -- Heather Engel
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will miss the game in Buffalo.
The 38-year-old forward wore a noncontact jersey during practice Wednesday after missing a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. He's day to day.
"As talented as he is, one would think that those guys never suffer challenges with confidence, but they're human," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "When it doesn't go the right way, I think 'Geno' is one of those guys. When it goes the right way, it's the opposite; when he's feeling good and he's confident and he's satisfied with his overall game, he tends to be a momentum player. He can ride that momentum."
In his 19th NHL season, Malkin is fifth on the Penguins with 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games, including 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 15 games since returning Feb. 22 from a lower-body injury after a six-game absence.
Ryan Shea will return to the Penguins lineup. The defenseman missed seven games with an upper-body injury.
Pittsburgh (29-33-11) is six games behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. -- Wes Crosby
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund will return to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, Victory+).
The forward missed six games because of an upper-body injury sustained in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on March 12. Calgary's captain had not missed a game in the past three full seasons.
"It's been a while since I've missed a lot of games," Backlund said. "I'm proud of the guys. They've been playing really well. It's made my life easier. I'm excited to be back tonight and ready to go."
The Flames (34-25-11) trail the St. Louis Blues by four points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West. They are on a four-game winning streak and have three games in hand.
"I know what I can control, and I can't control those games," Backlund said. "I was surprised I was so calm during games. You always want to be out there and battle with the boys and play, but then the injury happens. Just trying to stay with it. I'd rather play than watch games, for sure."
Backlund will play center on a line with Blake Coleman and Joel Farabee. He has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 64 games.
"Obviously a big boost, not just off the ice for his voice but what he does on the ice...," Flames forward Morgan Frost said. "Every situation, hard minutes, big face-offs, playing against the other team's best lines. It's nice to have him back. It adds a little more energy to the group, for sure." -- Aaron Vickers
Detroit Red Wings
Petr Mrazek is out with an undisclosed injury and will not play against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, TSN5, RDS2).
The goalie left 1:38 into the first period of a 5-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday after making one save. He missed a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
Mrazek is 2-2-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in five games since he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 7,
Goalie Alex Lyon will start for the Red Wings against the Senators. He made 17 saves in relief of Mrazek and allowed four goals on 27 shots to the Avalanche.
Cam Talbot is available to back up after missing Tuesday because of an injury and Sebastian Cossa will be returned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League
The Red Wings (33-32-6) are three points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card from the East.
Vegas Golden Knights
Alex Pietrangelo may not play at all during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip.
The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. He is day to day.
"I don't know if he'll play on this trip, but I don't expect anything to be long term there," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game.
Pietrangelo has 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 67 games this season and leads Vegas in ice time per game (22:29).
Vegas has two games remaining on the road trip: at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Tomas Hertl did not make the trip after the forward sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 31 goals and is third with 59 points in 70 games. He has eight goals in his past 10 games.
Vegas (42-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) did not play in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday after participating in the morning skate.
The forward and Oilers captain Connor McDavid (lower body) are expected to miss Edmonton's next few games.
"Leon will be back sooner than Connor," coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We're looking about a week, maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that."
Draisaitl is tied with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for second in the NHL with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists), six behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. He was injured during a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on March 18.
McDavid's 90 points (26 goals, and 64 assists) are tied with Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel for fourth. The center was injured during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 20.
The Oilers visit the Kraken on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNE, SN1) and host the Calgary Flames on Saturday. They're third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings and trail the Vegas Golden Knights by seven.
"It was nice to see Leon skating around out there," Edmonton forward Kasperi Kapanen said. "Obviously, we miss both Connor and Leon. I think [Draisaitl] has to get healthy first and not risk it, but it was good to see him out there." -- Derek Van Diest
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov is expected to return against the Canadiens on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS).
The forward, who has missed seven straight games with an upper-body injury, returned to practice last week and traveled with the Hurricanes on their West Coast trip.
"I think we're at a point now where he could have went tonight," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said prior to a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "But he hasn't had a real good practice, and the way that travel was, it just didn't feel like tonight would be the right night. I would anticipate if everything keeps going in the right direction, he will be in the next game."
Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games.
The Hurricanes (43-24-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. -- Kurt Dusterberg
Chicago Blackhawks
Kevin Korchinski was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Thursday and the defenseman will play against the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN360).
The 20-year-old has 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 54 AHL games this season.
"I think his game's evolved a lot defensively in terms of he's quieter, holds his position better, knows when to go, knows when to hold," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. "And I think offensively too, I think his awareness of when there's a play to be made here or when I have to just live to fight another day and put a puck in an area.
"Playing a lot of minutes down there has helped in those situations, because you have to manage your minutes, so to speak, so that's been a real positive development area for him."
Sorensen said Alec Martinez (upper body) is improving but won't play Friday. The defenseman was injured when he was driven into the boards by Jake Neighbours in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 22. -- Tracey Myers