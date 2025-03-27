Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs eye sole possession of Atlantic lead

On Tap

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B)

Sidney Crosby will try to help keep the Penguins (29-33-11) in the postseason hunt when they meet the Sabres (29-35-6). The Pittsburgh captain has 79 points (25 goals, 54 assists) in 71 games and is one point from recording his 20th career point-per-game season, which would be an NHL record. Pittsburgh is six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference and have played three three more games than Montreal. The Sabres, 11 points behind the Canadiens, kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET: FDSNDETX, TSN5, RDS2)

The Senators (37-28-5) will continue their pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2017 when they visit the Red Wings (33-32-6). Ottawa holds the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of Montreal. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk needs one goal to become the third player in team history to have four consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Dany Heatley (2005-09) and Marian Hossa (2000-04). This is as close to a must-win as it gets for the Red Wings (33-32-6), who are three points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East, with Montreal holding a game in hand.

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (33-28-9) hold the second wild card in the East, four points behind the Senators and one point ahead of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. They will be looking to strengthen their hold on that spot against the Flyers (28-36-9), who have allowed seven goals in each of their past two games. Montreal’s Lane Hutson needs one assist to become the fifth rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 50 assists in a season, joining Larry Murphy (60 in 1980-81), Chris Chelios (55 in 1984-85), Stefan Persson (50 in 1977-78) and Gary Suter (50 in 1985-86). Brad Shaw will make his debut as Philadelphia coach after John Tortorella was fired Thursday. The Flyers, who are 10 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East, are 0-5-1 in their past six games with 10 goals in that span, and have not won in regulation since Feb. 25.

Utah Hockey Club at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET: FDSNSUN, Utah16, SNO, SN1)

Utah (32-28-11) has points in seven of its past 10 games (5-3-2), yet is in danger of losing ground in the playoff chase, eight points behind the surging St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild card in the Western Conference. Utah does hold two games in hand. The Lightning (41-25-5) are two points behind the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, each tied for the Atlantic Division lead. Tampa Bay is the only team in the NHL with four players who have scored at least 30 goals: forwards Brayden Point (35), Jake Guentzel (34), Brandon Hagel (33) and Nikita Kucherov (31). Defenseman Ryan McDonagh will play in his 1,000th NHL game.

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE)

The story remains Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 889th NHL goal in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and needs six more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time League record. The pursuit continues with the captain of the Capitals (47-15-9) bringing a five-game point streak (seven points; three goals, four assists) into the game against the Wild (40-27-5), against whom he has scored 20 goals in 24 games (0.83 goals per games played). Washington already has clinched a playoff berth and is one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets in the battle for the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record in the NHL. Goals have been hard to come by for Minnesota, which has been held to two goals or fewer in seven of its past 10 games and holds a precarious two-point lead on St. Louis Blues for the first wild card in the West with a game in hand.