NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo may be out for Golden Knights road trip

Vegas Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo may not play at all during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip, coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday.

The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday with a lower-body injury and is day to day.

"I don't know if he'll play on this trip, but I don't expect anything to be long term there," Cassidy said after the game.

Pietrangelo has 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 67 games this season and leads Vegas in ice time per game (22:29).

Vegas has two games remaining on the road trip; at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Tomas Hertl did not make the road trip after the forward sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 31 goals and is third with 59 points in 70 games this season. He has eight goals in his past 10 games.

Vegas (42-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.