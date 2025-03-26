Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo may be out for Golden Knights road trip
Draisaitl back on ice for Oilers; Malkin day to day for Penguins; McAvoy practices with Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights
Alex Pietrangelo may not play at all during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip, coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday.
The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday with a lower-body injury and is day to day.
"I don't know if he'll play on this trip, but I don't expect anything to be long term there," Cassidy said after the game.
Pietrangelo has 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 67 games this season and leads Vegas in ice time per game (22:29).
Vegas has two games remaining on the road trip; at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Tomas Hertl did not make the road trip after the forward sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 31 goals and is third with 59 points in 70 games this season. He has eight goals in his past 10 games.
Vegas (42-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate but will not play against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX).
Draisaitl and Oilers captain Connor McDavid (lower body) are injured and expected to miss Edmonton’s next three games.
“Leon will be back sooner than Connor,” coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. “We’re looking about a week, maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that.”
Draisaitl is tied for second in the NHL with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games. He was injured during a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on March 18.
McDavid, who is fourth in the League with 90 points (26 goals, and 64 assists) in 63 games, was injured during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 20.
The game Wednesday will be the Oilers’ second without both McDavid and Draisaitl. Edmonton won 5-4 against the Seattle Kraken on March 22.
The Oilers visit the Kraken on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNE, SN1) and host the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
“It was nice to see Leon skating around out there,” Edmonton forward Kasperi Kapanen said. “Obviously, we miss both Connor and Leon. I think [Draisaitl] has to get healthy first and not risk it, but it was good to see him out there.” -- Derek Van Diest
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin wore a noncontact jersey at practice Wednesday and is day to day because of an upper-body injury.
The 38-year-old missed a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Malkin was replaced by Kevin Hayes as the Penguins' second-line center.
It's likely too early to determine whether Malkin could play at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B), Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.
"As talented as he is, one would think that those guys never suffer challenges with confidence, but they're human," Sullivan said. "When it doesn't go the right way, I think 'Geno' is one of those guys. When it goes the right way, it's the opposite; when he's feeling good and he's confident and he's satisfied with his overall game, he tends to be a momentum player. He can ride that momentum."
In his 19th NHL season, Malkin is fifth on the Penguins with 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games, including 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 15 games since returning Feb. 22 from missing six games with a lower-body injury. -- Wes Crosby
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury and infection during the 4 Nations Face-Off last month but will not play at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN, TVAS).
The Bruins defenseman, who was playing for the United States, was hospitalized in Boston during the best-on-best tournament after being injured in Montreal. He also will not play at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
McAvoy has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season and leads Boston in time on ice per game (23:40).
"It's good for the morale of the team to have him around," Bruins coach Joe Sacco said Tuesday. "He's progressing the way he should be right now. He's not pushing himself any more than he has to. When he's available he'll be in the lineup. When he's ready."
Boston (30-33-9) has lost six in a row (0-5-1), including 7-2 at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, and trails Montreal by six points for the second wild card in the East.
Detroit Red Wings
Petr Mrazek is out with an undisclosed injury and will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, TSN5, RDS2).
The goalie left at 1:38 of the first period in the Red Wings' 5-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday after making one save and did not play in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
Mrazek, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 8, is 2-2-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in five games with the Red Wings. Lyon is 12-8-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .901 save percentage in 26 games (22 starts).
Cam Talbot was supposed to start against the Avalanche on Tuesday but did not because of an injury.
"I guess it was [Monday], and it worked its way in today and by the time we all got out of bed and began our meetings and treatments for the day, he wasn't able to go. ... There's a chance he can be (ready for Thursday)."
Talbot is 17-16-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .899 save percentage in 38 games (35 starts) this season.
Alex Lyon allowed four goals on 27 shots against the Avalanche and could start Thursday of Talbot is unable to go.
The Red Wings (33-32-6) are three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov is expected to return against the Canadiens on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS).
The forward, who has missed seven straight games with an upper-body injury, returned to practice last week and traveled with the Hurricanes on their West Coast trip.
"I think we're at a point now where he could have went tonight," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said prior to a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "But he hasn't had a real good practice, and the way that travel was, it just didn't feel like tonight would be the right night. I would anticipate if everything keeps going in the right direction, he will be in the next game."
Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games.
The Hurricanes (43-24-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, nine points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. -- Kurt Dusterberg