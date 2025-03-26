Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Islanders can move into wild card in East against Canucks

On Tap

There are four games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, each with playoff implications.

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)

The big news for Vancouver is the return of goalie Thatcher Demko, who made 22 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Monday, his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 8. The Canucks (33-26-12), who are 2-2-1 in their past five games, are five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference with two games in hand. Vancouver will be without forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander, each with an undisclosed injury, for the remaining three games of its six-game road trip. Bo Horvat has five goals and seven points for the Islanders (32-28-10) during their seven-game home point streak (4-0-3) dating to March 1. New York has points in six straight games (3-0-3) and is one point back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2)

The Devils (37-28-7) are third in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the Islanders and New York Rangers but have lost three straight (0-2-1) games and four of five (1-3-1). Nico Hischier has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak, and Erik Haula has scored in three straight. Connor Bedard has three goals in his past four games for the Blackhawks (21-41-9), who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1) and are eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX)

The Stars (45-21-4) have earned points in five straight games (3-0-2) to pull within eight points of the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division with two games in hand. Jake Oettinger is 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and one shutout in his past three games (all starts), and Jamie Benn needs one goal for 400 in the NHL. The Oilers (41-24-5), who eliminated the Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final last season, have a five-game point streak (4-0-1) but coach Kris Knoblauch announced they will be without forwards Connor McDavid (lower-body injury) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) for the remainder of this week. The injuries come at a crucial time for Edmonton, which is third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past four games, during which he’s had three points three times.

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN, TVAS2)

The Bruins (30-33-9) have lost six in a row (0-5-1) are six points behind the Canadiens, who have played two fewer games, for the second wild card in the East. Trevor Zegras has scored in each of his past two games and has seven points in his past eight for the Ducks (30-32-8), who have lost three of four (1-2-1) and trail the Blues by 15 points for the second wild card in the West.