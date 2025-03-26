Marchand could make Panthers debut on Friday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand could make his Florida Panthers debut as soon as Friday, coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday.

Marchand, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 7 for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, has been out since March 1 with an upper-body injury. He had been considered week to week but has been skating with the Panthers since March 11.

Florida, which hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Friday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE) has not played since a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

"He has been on the ice for a little bit now," Maurice said. "That's probably the advantage to four days [off] in that we don't lose another game. We'll get him through a full practice [Thursday] and make an assessment. But we are shooting for Friday against Utah right now."

Maurice said Marchand will go through a full practice Thursday before a decision is made.

"We're not jamming these guys back on their first available day," he said. "We're not bringing them in early. If he says he wants a few more days, we're good with that."

The Panthers practiced without forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart on Wednesday, Maurice saying each was just getting a day off the ice.

Marchand skated at right wing on the second line, which Maurice said could be where he starts, along with Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich.

Matthew Tkachuk, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, usually plays right wing on Bennett's line.

"With Matthew out of our lineup, there's a place for [Marchand], for sure," Maurice said. "That's just comfort level. Of all the games he has played with our guys, the most have been with Sam Bennett (internationally for Canada). He has some conversation there. That's the idea of putting him there."