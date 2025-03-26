Marchand could make Panthers debut on Friday

Forward acquired in trade with Bruins hasn't played since March 1 due to injury

Brad Marchand FLA morning skate 1

© Florida Panthers Social Media

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand could make his Florida Panthers debut as soon as Friday, coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday.

Marchand, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 7 for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, has been out since March 1 with an upper-body injury. He had been considered week to week but has been skating with the Panthers since March 11.

Florida, which hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Friday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE) has not played since a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

"He has been on the ice for a little bit now," Maurice said. "That's probably the advantage to four days [off] in that we don't lose another game. We'll get him through a full practice [Thursday] and make an assessment. But we are shooting for Friday against Utah right now."

Maurice said Marchand will go through a full practice Thursday before a decision is made.

"We're not jamming these guys back on their first available day," he said. "We're not bringing them in early. If he says he wants a few more days, we're good with that."

The Panthers practiced without forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart on Wednesday, Maurice saying each was just getting a day off the ice.

Marchand skated at right wing on the second line, which Maurice said could be where he starts, along with Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich.

Matthew Tkachuk, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, usually plays right wing on Bennett's line.

"With Matthew out of our lineup, there's a place for [Marchand], for sure," Maurice said. "That's just comfort level. Of all the games he has played with our guys, the most have been with Sam Bennett (internationally for Canada). He has some conversation there. That's the idea of putting him there."

Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Bruins and has 976 points (422 goals, 554 assists) in 1,090 games, including 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games this season.

On Wednesday, Marchand was seen chatting with Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Luongo, who is now in Florida's front office and worked the practice, allowing Sergei Bobrovsky a day off.

Marchand helped the Bruins to the Stanley Cup championship in 2011 against Luongo and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Panthers (43-25-3), who are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in the Atlantic Division, defeated Marchand and the Bruins each of the past two seasons in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Marchand and Bennett appeared to put their differences from last season's second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins behind them now as teammates after playing on the same line for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The relationship forged between Marchand, Bennett, and Reinhart, who also played for Canada, may have helped facilitate the trade to Florida.

Marchand was also teammates with Panthers forwards Tomas Nosek, A.J. Greer, and Jesper Boqvist with the Bruins.

"He knows a few guys in here, he has played with the Boston guys," Maurice said. "So, that's three. He has played with the Team Canada guys, so we're up to five in the locker room. We don't have to wait two weeks for his personality to show up. He is a gregarious man, very positive. Loves being at the rink, loves being on the ice, and that shows every time he is out there.

"He fits in. It almost feels like he has been here forever."

