Devils counting on 'our guy' Markstrom to help clinch playoff berth

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jacob Markstrom pulls no punches when asked for an assessment of his first season as a member of the New Jersey Devils.
"I think 14 (regulation) losses is too many and I missed about six weeks to injury," the veteran goalie said. "The season isn't over, so I'm not going to sit here and evaluate [my season] after Game 70-something. We can talk in the summer about that."
Still, you can sense the emotionally charged Markstrom wants to be making an even greater contribution for New Jersey in its bid to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
That was apparent following a workmanlike effort in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, when Markstrom broke his stick in half on the goal post in frustration after allowing the decisive goal in the fourth round.
He may not like the look, but every Devils fan was likely feeling the same disappointment.
Markstrom was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, for just this purpose -- getting key wins in big situations.
"'Markie' is our guy and has been the guy as a No. 1 goalie in the League for a long time," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's here to play in these type games. We’ve got to give him the opportunity and then we'll make the decision on a daily basis from there."
The results were as expected over his first 36 games (all starts), when the 35-year-old ranked fourth in the League in wins (21-9-5), goals-against average (2.20), tied for fourth in shutouts (three) and was tied among goalies with a minimum 20 starts for 11th in save percentage (.912).
A knee injury sustained Jan. 22, when Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed into him on a shot attempt at 3:09 of the second period, changed the narrative. Not only did the injury keep Markstrom from a prominent role with Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, it also sidelined him the next 11 games.
Since returning March 2, a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights, he's 1-5-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .843 save percentage.