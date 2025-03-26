Devils counting on 'our guy' Markstrom to help clinch playoff berth

"Markie doesn't lack confidence," Keefe said. "He's a 'feel' goalie. I wouldn't describe him as a technical goalie who's going through practice and feeling great. Markie needs game reps, needs to be out there reading game situations and competing.

"I've seen him get on a roll where he seems unbeatable and was really carrying us. We need to get him to that level, and the greatest challenge right now is balancing the urgency of the games and his need to get the reps."

The Devils (37-28-7), third in the Metropolitan Division, hope to extend their seven-point lead ahead of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2).

The loss of Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), each ruled out for the rest of the regular season, hasn't helped the situation at defenseman.

"Success to me is winning hockey games," Markstrom admitted, "and to do that requires the goalie to stop all the pucks."

That might seem like a lot of pressure to put on oneself, but that's why Markstrom is considered one of the League's most respected goalies.

"I know Markie well, and he's a [heck] of a goalie," Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko said after earning the win Monday. "He's a guy I looked up to a lot, coming up as a young guy I modeled bits of my game after him."

Markstrom's partner in New Jersey, Jake Allen, has been there to provide support whenever needed.

"I know we're down some players but as a partner it's more of a case of keeping the spirits up, the mood light, knowing that we have really good players in here," Allen said. "Even though we're goalies, we're still two of the oldest guys on the team and to be able to do that off the ice and make the guys have the proper mindset is just as important."

Allen, 34, and Markstrom have formed a formidable tandem this season. Allen is 12-14-1 with a 2.56 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 27 games (26 starts). New Jersey ranks fifth in the League with a combined 2.59 GAA.

"They each play the puck really well, which helps us," Devils defenseman Luke Hughes said. "It's like having a third defenseman back there, so we love playing with them."

The goalies also were drafted in the same year (2008) with Markstrom going in the second round (No. 31) to the Florida Panthers and Allen three picks later to the St. Louis Blues.

"Me and Markie have played against each other since we were 17 years old and, 18 years later, we're still kicking," Allen said. "I think he's looking to gain some momentum before the playoffs. When he needs a break, I need to go in and do the job for the team. I have his back at all times, and I think that's the biggest thing right now."

Devils captain Nico Hischier isn't concerned with Markstrom's game. He said support doesn't just come from one position.

"He's a competitor, has been in this league a long time and knows what he needs to do," Hischier said. "As much as we can help, we obviously want to do that, but I'm sure he'll know how to handle whatever comes his way."