NHL Buzz: Elias Pettersson, Hoglander could be out for Canucks on Monday

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander could be out of the lineup at the New Jersey Devils on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime).

The forwards each sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play the third period in Vancouver's 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.

"If you had to ask me now, it'd probably be doubtful (Pettersson and Hoglander play in New Jersey)," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "We're going to have to call somebody up. I think we have one recall left. We're going to have to get a center. Saying right now I don't know, but it is possible that they won't (play)."

Vancouver is already without center Filip Chytil (upper body), who is not with the team on its six-game road trip.

The Canucks visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and the Winnipeg Jets next Sunday before returning home.

Vancouver is three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"Hey, this is a test for all of us," Tocchet said. "It's adversity. You've got to learn from this stuff. It makes you better in the long run. Whether it's bad luck or whatever, it's something you can learn from." -- Dan Rosen