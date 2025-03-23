Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Elias Pettersson, Hoglander could be out for Canucks on Monday
Staal, Gostisbehere questionable for Hurricanes; Gustafsson out long-term for Red Wings
© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander could be out of the lineup at the New Jersey Devils on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime).
The forwards each sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play the third period in Vancouver's 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
"If you had to ask me now, it'd probably be doubtful (Pettersson and Hoglander play in New Jersey)," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "We're going to have to call somebody up. I think we have one recall left. We're going to have to get a center. Saying right now I don't know, but it is possible that they won't (play)."
Vancouver is already without center Filip Chytil (upper body), who is not with the team on its six-game road trip.
The Canucks visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and the Winnipeg Jets next Sunday before returning home.
Vancouver is three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
"Hey, this is a test for all of us," Tocchet said. "It's adversity. You've got to learn from this stuff. It makes you better in the long run. Whether it's bad luck or whatever, it's something you can learn from." -- Dan Rosen
Carolina Hurricanes
Jordan Staal (lower-body injury) and Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) are questionable against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+).
Neither played in a 7-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Staal, a center and the Hurricanes captain, has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games and missed his first game of the season.
Gostisbehere has 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 60 games and leads all Carolina defensemen in goals, assists and points.
Forward Juha Jaaska entered the lineup after he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. He has four assists in 17 games.
Defenseman Scott Morrow (one goal, two assists in six games) took Gostisbehere's place.
The Hurricanes (42-23-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, eight points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. -- Dan Greenspan
Detroit Red Wings
Erik Gustafsson is out "long-term" for the Red Wings because of an undisclosed injury.
The defenseman did not play the final 3:18 of a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Gustafsson has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season, averaging 18:31 of ice time per game.
"'Gus' is going to be long-term. What does that mean? I don't know," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday. "But he won't play probably until the end of the regular season."
The Red Wings (32-31-6) have 15 games remaining in the regular season after a 6-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. They are five points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Forward Elmer Soderblom also did not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury. Soderblom traveled with the Red Wings for the road trip, which also includes games at the Utah Hockey Club (Monday) and the Colorado Avalanche (Tuesday).
"He's still day to day. He's doing a workout off ice," McLellan said. "He's coming on the trip, and we're hoping he'll play at some point on it."
Soderblom has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 22 games this season.
Detroit recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogan Rafferty as emergency recalls from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. Watson played 8:53 Saturday. -- Paul Delos Santos