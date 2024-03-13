NHL Buzz: Athanasiou to play for Blackhawks for 1st time in 4 months

Chicago Blackhawks

Andreas Athanasiou will play for the Blackhawks for the first time in four months when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH).

The forward has been out since sustaining a groin injury during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9. He had a setback in early December but has been skating since Feb. 10.

"Obviously he's a veteran guy who's been around so he knows how fast the League gets this time of the year," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "I just told him to make sure he uses his speed and have a shot-first process. ... So just to get him using his speed, thinking moving that puck north will be a real help for our whole lineup to have him back doing that and if he's shooting first, usually we're recovering pucks even in the second half of last game."

Athanasiou took part in line rushes with Tyler Johnson and Darren Raddysh during the morning skate. He has four assists in 11 games this season.

Forward Landon Slaggert could make his NHL debut for the Blackhawks against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 21-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday. Slaggert had 31 points (20 goals, 11 assists) in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame this season.

Slaggert was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 79) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

"We're going to try and do that (debut Friday), unless something changes between now and then," Richardson said. -- Tracey Myers