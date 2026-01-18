Lightning push point streak to 13 with win against Stars

Guentzel, James each has goal, assist for Tampa Bay; Dallas is 1-3-1 in past 5 games

Lightning at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which extended its point streak to 13 games thanks to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Dominic James also had a goal and an assist, Brandon Hagel scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the Lightning (30-13-4), who are 12-0-1 since Dec. 20.

Oskar Back scored and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (27-13-9), who have just two wins since the Christmas holiday break (2-6-3) and are 1-3-1 in their past 5 games.

Back gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period when he swiped the puck into the net after it trickled under the pads of Vasilevskiy.

James tied it 1-1 at 8:04. He and Guentzel skated into the zone on the 2-on-1 rush down the left side, with James passing to Guentzel, and then getting the puck back for the snap shot from below the left face-off dot.

Hagel gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 11:04 in the second period when he scored from the right side of the net. Stars forward Sam Steel was on the ice in pain after blocking a shot from Darren Raddysh, which drew Oettinger out to the right of the net to make the initial stop on the play and left his backside wide open for Hagel on the rebound chance following Nikita Kucherov's quick touch on the puck in front.

Guentzel located the puck in the slot off a rebound and ripped in a backhand shot to extend the Lightning's lead to 3-1 at 18:50 of the second period.

Pontus Holmberg scored into the empty net at 17:59 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

