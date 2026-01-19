DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators
DeBrincat, who also had an assist, got to a loose puck to set up a 2-on-1 break, and he and Andrew Copp exchanged passes before he beat James Reimer with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“That’s a huge two points for us,” DeBrincat said. “We didn’t have a great start, but we fought back to keep this run going.”
Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and Copp had two assists for Detroit (30-16-4), which has won six of seven (6-1-0). John Gibson made 19 saves to win his sixth straight start, improving to 15-2-0 with three shutouts since Dec. 2.
Patrick Kane had an assist for his 1,372nd career point (500 goals, 872 assists), pulling him within two of Mike Modano (1,374 points) for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.
Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (22-19-7), which was coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and has points in four straight games (2-0-2).
“That was a hard-fought point,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “We got in at 2 [a.m.] and played at 5 [p.m.] against a really good team. I liked a lot of our game.”
Reimer made 30 saves in his season debut after signing a one-year contract with the Senators on Friday. His last game was a 5-4 win for the Buffalo Sabres against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 17, 2025.
“It’s fun to play; this is the greatest game on Earth,” Reimer said. “I felt good. I was getting to my reads and seeing the puck pretty well. It would have been nice to get two points, but this is a good building block.”
Ottawa opened the scoring early in the first period with two goals in a span of 39 seconds.
Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:26, knocking in a rebound after Gibson had made back-to-back saves on Thomas Chabot and Fabian Zetterlund.
Copp took a holding penalty 21 seconds later, and Cozens scored on the power play to extend it to 2-0 at 5:05 off a pass from Brady Tkachuk.
“We had a good start, obviously, and now we’ve got points in four straight,” Batherson said. “We’ll take that.”
Sandin-Pellikka’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 7:16, scoring from the point through traffic.
“We obviously weren’t happy with our start,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “Getting that power-play goal quickly was big for us. We settled down and started playing after that.”
Raymond tied it 2-2 at 6:06 of the second period, beating Reimer through a Jake Sanderson screen.
Van Riemsdyk scored on the power play to put Detroit ahead 3-2 at 16:53 after he pulled a rebound between his own legs.
“There was some chaos in front, and my job is to find a way to get the puck into the net,” van Riemsdyk said. “(Reimer) was trying to poke the puck away from me, so I was looking for a way to shield the puck and get enough room to put it over his pads.”
Pinto’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 19:05, a redirection of Claude Giroux’s pass in front.
“The third period was just back and forth without anything much happening,” Green said. “Anything can happen in overtime. We got a 2-on-1 and didn’t score, then they got one and did.”
NOTES: Gibson (19-9-1) tied the second-most wins by a goaltender through his first 30 appearances with the Red Wings, behind Ty Conklin (21 in 2008-09). Dominik Hasek (2001-02), Manny Legace (1999-00 -- 2000-01), Mike Vernon (1994-95) and Connie Dion (1943-44 -- 1944-45) also had 19 wins through that game count. … Detroit is 21-0-2 this season when scoring four or more goals. … Only three Red Wings skaters since 2000-01 have scored more goals through their first 50 games of a season than DeBrincat this season (26 goals): Henrik Zetterberg (33 in 2007-08), Dylan Larkin (27 in 2021-22) and Gustav Nyquist (27 in 2013-14).