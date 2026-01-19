DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and Copp had two assists for Detroit (30-16-4), which has won six of seven (6-1-0). John Gibson made 19 saves to win his sixth straight start, improving to 15-2-0 with three shutouts since Dec. 2.

Patrick Kane had an assist for his 1,372nd career point (500 goals, 872 assists), pulling him within two of Mike Modano (1,374 points) for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (22-19-7), which was coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and has points in four straight games (2-0-2).

“That was a hard-fought point,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “We got in at 2 [a.m.] and played at 5 [p.m.] against a really good team. I liked a lot of our game.”

Reimer made 30 saves in his season debut after signing a one-year contract with the Senators on Friday. His last game was a 5-4 win for the Buffalo Sabres against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 17, 2025.

“It’s fun to play; this is the greatest game on Earth,” Reimer said. “I felt good. I was getting to my reads and seeing the puck pretty well. It would have been nice to get two points, but this is a good building block.”

Ottawa opened the scoring early in the first period with two goals in a span of 39 seconds.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:26, knocking in a rebound after Gibson had made back-to-back saves on Thomas Chabot and Fabian Zetterlund.