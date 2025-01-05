Buzz: Letang could be back for Penguins against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang was a full practice participant Saturday and could return from a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT).

The Penguins defenseman has missed the past three games. Coach Mike Sullivan said he will see how Letang recovers before making a decision Sunday.

"I felt pretty good today,” Letang said. “It was my first time out there with people, so I was able to stress it a little bit more. So, felt pretty good. ... I've had that injury many times, so kind of knew what to expect."

Letang took line rushes on the top defense pair with Owen Pickering, who played in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday after being sidelined four games with a concussion. In his 19th NHL season, Letang leads Pittsburgh defensemen with seven goals in 34 games and is third with 16 points, behind Erik Karlsson (26) and Matt Grzelcyk (20).

Sullivan said forward Philip Tomasino continues to be evaluated for a lower-body injury sustained in the third period Friday. Tomasino has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 16 games since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 25. -- Wes Crosby

New York Islanders

Isaiah George is unlikely to play at the Boston Bruins on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury.

The 20-year-old rookie defenseman did not practice Saturday after he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. George was hit by Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and entered concussion protocol. He did not practice Saturday.

“He’s upper body and day to day,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said.

Selected by New York in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2022 NHL Draft, George has five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 25 games.

Dennis Cholowski skated with Scott Mayfield at practice in George’s absence.

Forward Simon Holmstrom, who sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Dec. 29, did not skate and remains day to day.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov, who is on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3, continues to skate on his own. -- Stefen Rosner

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are each "getting closer" to returning from an upper-body injury and will join the Canucks on a five-game road trip that starts at Montreal on Monday.

Neither Hughes, the Canucks top defenseman, nor Pettersson, their No. 1 center, played in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday, but both continue to skate on their own.

"They're getting close," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said Friday. "'Petey' has been skating and Quinn quite a bit, so we'll see how that goes. They'll be with us (on the road trip) for sure."

Hughes, who leads the Canucks and is third among NHL defensemen with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 34 games, was labeled questionable going into the Dec. 23 game against the San Jose Sharks. He played and had two assists in a 4-3 win but has missed three straight games since and was considered week to week.

Pettersson, who is tied with Jake DeBrusk for third on the Canucks with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games, scored twice in the second period Dec. 23 but only played one shift in the third and hasn't played in a game or practice since.

Vancouver also was without No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko against Nashville on Friday after he sustained back spasms during a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, leaving in the second period after getting spun around in a collision with Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen and falling hard on his backside in the first.

Goalie Arturs Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League to back up Kevin Lankinen on Friday.

"I haven't checked in with [Demko] this morning, but you know back spasms, they can go away in 24 hours or 48 hours," Tocchet said. "I don't know. I've had them before, so we'll see how we go with that." -- Kevin Woodley

Utah Hockey Club

Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is week to week.

The 35-year-old defenseman was injured in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. He had one shot on goal in 8:25 of ice time.

Bortuzzo has two assists in 16 games and is averaging 10:53 of ice time.