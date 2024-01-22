NHL Buzz: Skinner could return for Sabres, has missed 5 games with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner could return for the Sabres when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

The forward has missed five games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 9. He was back in his usual spot at practice Monday, skating at left wing with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and taking all repetitions on the first power-play unit.

He returned practice Friday but skated on a different line and rotated in on power-play drills.

"Skinner went full-go in practice," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "It's definitely good. He went through practice very well and would expect him very, very soon if not tomorrow."

Skinner leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is third with 33 points in 38 games.

Erik Johnson had a rehab skate Monday. Though Granato said the defenseman was still sore, he's expected to travel to Anaheim.

Johnson has missed one game with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18. -- Heather Engel

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno practiced for the first time Sunday since breaking his left ring finger Jan. 5 and the forward could play for the Blackhawks against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+).

"We'll check in tomorrow, see how today's practice went and even maybe go one more step, through morning skate and warmup just to make sure," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "We don't like being down [a player] in a game, if someone's not ready. And he's a veteran guy. He'll know."

Foligno was injured during a fight with Brendan Smith in the second period of a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The fight came after center Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw on a hit from Smith in the first.

Bedard resumed skating Monday. He is expected to be out another 5-7 weeks.

Ryan Donato practiced Sunday and could play against the Canucks. The forward has missed two games with an illness.

Defenseman Connor Murphy (lower body) did not practice Sunday but may join the Blackhawks at some point on this trip. The same goes for forward Tyler Johnson (right foot), who skated prior to practice. -- Tracey Myers

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Flames on Sunday while he attends to his mental health. He is under the care of health professionals.

The 25-year-old forward has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 43 games this season. He played 5:35 of a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Calgary on Jan. 18.