MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche edge Rangers in OT

MacKinnon had two goals, and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (20-2-6), who became the first NHL team to 20 wins this season.

Martin Necas had three assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves

Colorado had a 17-game point streak (14-0-3) end in a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

MacKinnon got the puck from Cale Makar, cut through the Rangers defense, deked to his backhand and roofed in the winner, his League-leading 24th goal.

Artemi Panarin scored the tying goal with under a minute remaining in the third period, and Conor Sheary scored his first of the season. Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves for the Rangers (15-12-3), who have points in six of their past seven games (5-1-1).

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 15:26 of the third period when he was by the left post and batted the puck into the net off a rebound of a point shot by Necas.

Panarin tied it 2-2 at 19:18, with a one-timer from the left point through traffic. Will Cuylle was in front of the net and the puck went in over Blackwood's right shoulder.

Sheary made it 1-1 at 4:23 of the third period.

Vincent Trocheck hit Sheary with a pass up the ice and the forward cut across the offensive zone to get away from Necas. He had Makar trying to lift his stick from behind when he got into the left face-off circle, fended off the check and scored with a shot over Blackwood's glove on the far side.

Kelly gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the second period with a netfront deflection of Sam Malinski's shot from the right point.

Kelly was on his knees in the slot when he deflected Malinski's shot. He got knocked down by Scott Morrow seconds before Malinski sent the puck his way, but still got his stick up and got a piece of the puck to flutter it past Shesterkin.