NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars with upper-body injury

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will not play against the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT).

The defenseman left in the first period of a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday after taking an Adam Pelech shot to the face. Chabot, who practiced Thursday with a full face shield, is "just day to day," coach Travis Green said.

Chabot has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 43 games this season and is second on the team in ice time per game (22:46).

Defenseman Donovan Sebrango was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and will make his NHL debut in Chabot's absence.

"Anytime a young player gets to play his first NHL game, as a coach, you enjoy telling him," Green said of Sebrango. "He's had to work hard his whole life to get there. I'm sure he's going to be nervous, but the message is, 'Be excited, do what you do well, keep it simple and play hard and you'll be fine.'"

Forward Michael Amadio will return from a concussion after missing 10 games. Amadio, who has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 33 games, could center the fourth line alongside Matthew Highmore and Zack Ostapchuk.

Forward David Perron practiced with a regular jersey for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 23. Perron, who will miss his 24th consecutive game, is "closer, for sure," Green said. -- Callum Fraser