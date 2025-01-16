Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars with upper-body injury
Chabot day to day for Senators after taking puck to face; H. Lindholm skates with Bruins
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz will not play for the Stars against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RSN) because of an upper-body injury.
The forward left a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:25 of the first period and did not return after taking a hit from Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.
Hintz has 27 points in 42 games this season and leads the Stars with 19 goals. He is averaging 16:54 of ice time per game.
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will not play against the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT).
The defenseman left in the first period of a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday after taking an Adam Pelech shot to the face. Chabot, who practiced Thursday with a full face shield, is "just day to day," coach Travis Green said.
Chabot has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 43 games this season and is second on the team in ice time per game (22:46).
Defenseman Donovan Sebrango was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and will make his NHL debut in Chabot's absence.
"Anytime a young player gets to play his first NHL game, as a coach, you enjoy telling him," Green said of Sebrango. "He's had to work hard his whole life to get there. I'm sure he's going to be nervous, but the message is, 'Be excited, do what you do well, keep it simple and play hard and you'll be fine.'"
Forward Michael Amadio will return from a concussion after missing 10 games. Amadio, who has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 33 games, could center the fourth line alongside Matthew Highmore and Zack Ostapchuk.
Forward David Perron practiced with a regular jersey for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 23. Perron, who will miss his 24th consecutive game, is "closer, for sure," Green said. -- Callum Fraser
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm skated with the Bruins on Wednesday, taking part in practice for the first time since Nov. 12, but will not play in their next game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN).
The defenseman, who is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, wore a noncontact jersey, as did injured forward Mark Kastelic.
Lindholm confirmed he had broken a bone.
"Hit me in the wrong spot; got to drink some more milk," he said. "... I think any pro athlete can say being on the sidelines is not something you want, but it's part of sports. I just try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back, I'm strong and hopefully I've learned something and can be a better version of myself when I get back there on the ice playing."
Lindholm has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season and is averaging 20:51 of ice time per game, second on the Bruins behind Charlie McAvoy (23:41).
"He got out there, which was nice to see, get him involved with the group," coach Joe Sacco said. "He was out there for the first three or four drills. Great sign, another step in his recovery. But there's still no timeline yet on his return."
Kastelic has missed two games with an upper-body injury. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 43 games this season. -- Amalie Benjamin
Montreal Canadiens
Emil Heineman will be out 3-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a traffic accident as a pedestrian on Monday.
"I just know that he got hurt crossing the street yesterday," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said before their 5-3 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. "I don't think it was at a high speed, but enough to cause some damage. So, it's unfortunate."
The 23-year-old rookie forward has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 41 games this season. He posted a message on social media Wednesday thanking everyone for their support.
"We reached out just to make sure he's been OK," forward Jake Evans said. "It's a tough accident, I guess, and a freak accident, tough luck. [But] it seems like he's in good spirits, and I guess, you know, it could have been a lot worse too.
"You're obviously just worried about his health. Again, it could have been worse, so just stuff you don't expect to happen, especially, you know, it's pretty quiet here in the city, and so, yeah, we're just happy he's OK. It could have been a lot worse." -- Matt Komma