NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Nichushkin out for Avalanche; Vlasic makes season debut for Sharks

Kaprizov MIN update

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old forward has missed Minnesota's past four games with a lower-body injury since he last played in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 23. The Wild are 2-0-0 in those games, including a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and is eighth with 50 points, leading the Wild in both categories.

"Still just kind of day to day. We're just trying to work through what he has," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said prior to the Wild's 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. "The thing is we don't want him to come back and push through it. He could, but it could make something worse. Look, we need him for the long haul. We don't just need him for a couple games in January. We need him to get healthy and feel better. So, we're trying to do he right thing and look at it from the long point of view."

Minnesota also recalled forward Brendan Gaunce and defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Gaunce, a 30-year-old forward, has averaged 9:59 of ice time over four games with Minnesota this season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Iowa.

Lambos was Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) for Iowa. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin did not play for the Avalanche in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

The forward left a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the second period with a lower-body injury. He played 11:54 and had three shots on goal.

"Lower body, and I would classify it, like for now, as day to day," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. "Not going tonight, obviously, and then we'll just kind of keep an eye on him from there. I don't think it's really serious, but it could keep him out 7-10 days. We'll just see what the next handful of days looks like and see what kind of progression he makes."

Nichushkin has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 21 games this season.

Following the win on Thursday, the Avalanche next host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Bednar also said forward Ivan Ivan is "still week to week" with a lower-body injury and that defenseman Oliver Kylington is "starting to progress" from an upper-body injury. -- Ryan Boulding

San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic made his season debut for the Sharks in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Vlasic, who played on a pair with Jan Rutta, had an assist and was plus-1 in 11:56 of ice time

"I'm excited to get back," Vlasic said before the game. "[I'm] looking forward to it, looking to bring some energy, helping the guys on the ice. I'm happy I'm back."

Vlasic had sustained a shoulder injury that prevented him from participating in training camp. The defenseman, who returned to practice on Nov. 18, had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 58 games last season.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vlasic's conditioning was a big part of why it took so long for the 37-year-old to make his season debut.

"He's got to keep it simple and move pucks and defend with a purpose," Warsofsky said. "I just thought his conditioning was better the last week here. [That] was probably the biggest thing."

Collin Graf also made his season debut after he was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Graf played 11:54 while skating on a line with Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Will Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"Be responsible with [the puck]. Be responsible without [the puck]," Warsofsky said about his rookie line. -- Max Miller

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov skated for the New York Islanders on Thursday for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 29.

The 36-year-old goalie, who has missed 14 straight games, was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 3. He is eligible to return when ready.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Varlamov did not take shots.

Varlamov is 3-4-3 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 10 games this season.

Ilya Sorokin has started 13 of the 14 games in Varlamov's absence, with Marcus Hogberg making three appearances (one start) over that span.

Defenseman Mike Reilly (heart procedure) skated prior to the morning skate on Thursday but there is no update on his status. He has missed the past 28 games. -- Stefen Rosner

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson is day to day for the Flyers with a lower-body injury.

The goalie made 15 saves in a 4-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday before leaving after the second period. He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made seven saves.

Ersson is 9-6-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average, .884 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (18 starts) this season. He missed 11 games earlier this season because of a lower-body injury.

Kolosov is 4-7-1 with a 3.39 GAA and .872 save percentage in 14 games (10 starts) this season. He split time with Ivan Fedotov (4-4-1, 3.48 GAA, .877 save percentage in 10 games) during Ersson's recent absence.

