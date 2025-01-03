NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old forward has missed Minnesota's past four games with a lower-body injury since he last played in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 23. The Wild are 2-0-0 in those games, including a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and is eighth with 50 points, leading the Wild in both categories.

"Still just kind of day to day. We're just trying to work through what he has," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said prior to the Wild's 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. "The thing is we don't want him to come back and push through it. He could, but it could make something worse. Look, we need him for the long haul. We don't just need him for a couple games in January. We need him to get healthy and feel better. So, we're trying to do he right thing and look at it from the long point of view."

Minnesota also recalled forward Brendan Gaunce and defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Gaunce, a 30-year-old forward, has averaged 9:59 of ice time over four games with Minnesota this season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Iowa.

Lambos was Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) for Iowa. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.