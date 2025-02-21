Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken on Saturday
Crosby will be game-time decision for Penguins; Matthews, Marner expected in Maple Leafs lineup
© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk has a lower-body injury and the forward is unlikely to play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG).
"My expectation is that he won’t be playing tomorrow," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Friday.
"I'll probably have a better handle on it [Saturday], but not a final one. ... I don't know if we've got a man or more out tomorrow, but my expectation is we're going to give [Tkachuk] some rest no matter what. Then we'll get a handle on it over the next few days."
Tkachuk was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
He sat out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, didn't play against Sweden on Monday and was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game Thursday. He did not play in the third period or overtime.
Maurice said Tkachuk could be categorized as day to day.
"There is no one else in the world like Matthew," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "So you cannot really replace that type of player and person. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious."
Forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who helped Canada win the championship Thursday, are expected to play Saturday.
Mackie Samoskevich is expected to play on a line with Bennett and Evan Rodrigues after the forward missed the Panthers' final game before the 4 Nations break, on Feb. 8, because of an upper-body injury. -- George Richards
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby likely will be a game-time decision against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS).
The center played all four games for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including 19:13 in Canada's 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game Thursday. But he had missed Pittsburgh's two games prior to the break for the 4 Nations because of an upper-body injury.
Crosby did not practice Friday.
Coach Mike Sullivan, who was coach of the United States at 4 Nations, said he was under the impression Crosby's injury did not worsen during the tournament.
"Sid and I talked briefly on the plane coming back here this morning," Sullivan said. "Right now we'll probably make him a game-time decision. He was obviously excused from practice today, but he's feeling good.
"He obviously played extremely well, which you guys witnessed. But in my short conversations with him, he felt pretty good from a health standpoint and where he's at. So that's encouraging."
Evgeni Malkin is expected to return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for six games. He skated at first-line center, Crosby's usual position, on Friday alongside left wing Rickard Rakell and right wing Bryan Rust, who is expected to play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. -- Wes Crosby
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are expected to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO).
Neither forward practiced Friday after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday, which Canada won 3-2 in overtime against the United States.
Marner had two assists, including on the overtime goal by Connor McDavid, and was a plus-2 in 18:00 of ice time for Canada. Matthews had two assists and was a plus-1 in 20:47 of ice time for the United States.
"They played the games but they had time off there too from a physical standpoint," Berube said. "But there's a lot put into that game by both teams and players. I think emotionally it will be interesting to see. I think it's a mental grind to be in that environment shift after shift."
Forward Max Pacioretty is not expected to play Saturday while he continues to deal with "tightness." He skated prior to practice Friday.
"Didn't feel good enough with what happened the other day," Berube said. "He needs to get relief. It's not so much of an injury I don't believe, it's that he's got some tightness and things like that. He could come in tomorrow and feel a lot better. He said he felt better today which is good but just not capable of getting out there and practicing just yet."
Forward Connor Dewar, who has missed the past seven games because of an upper-body injury, is expected to play Saturday. He practiced at right wing on a line with left wing Steven Lorentz and center David Kampf. -- Dave McCarthy
Winnipeg Jets
Goalie Connor Hellebuyck and defenseman Josh Morrissey won't play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW).
Hellebuyck played for the United States and Morrissey for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which ended with Canada's 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game in Boston on Thursday.
"They're flying back to Winnipeg right now and won't be going to St. Louis," coach Scott Arniel said Friday.
Morrissey did not play Thursday because of an illness. Hellebuyck, who started in goal Thursday, had been sick earlier in the week.
"The Swedish team got hit heavy, I know," Arniel said. "Every team got hit [with the flu]. It was just unfortunate it happened when it did for Josh. … He tried to go to the rink. When he woke up he was throwing up all day. He tried to hopefully feel better when he got there. It didn't go any better and he gave me a call when he was in an Uber going back to the hotel, so he ended up spending the night in the hotel watching, which is so unfortunate."
Arniel said the focus for both players now is the stretch drive ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"It's a situation that ... they [Morrissey and Hellebuyck] want to move on, they want to get going back," he said ."The biggest thing about them, they're all talking about our team and what we have to do for 26 games [remaining in the regular season], so that’s great to hear." -- Darrin Bauming
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Egor Zamula will be available against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1) after each missed time because of upper-body injuries.
All four players practiced Thursday and Friday.
Tippett was injured Jan. 29 and has missed five games, Poehling has been out 11 games since being injured Jan. 16. Ristolainen missed three games after being injured Feb. 2 and Zamula has been out eight games, last playing Jan. 23.
Forward Jakob Pelletier has finalized his immigration paperwork and is expected to make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames along with Andrei Kuzmenko on Jan. 30.
Assistant coach Brad Shaw said Friday that he expects forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim to play after each skated for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
"As far as what the roster looks like tomorrow, I’m not really going to comment on that," Shaw said. "I would expect them to, yes. I'm not privy to what their status is so I would assume they're playing." -- Adam Kimelman
New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier expects to return to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Victory+).
"The plan is playing tomorrow," Hischier said Friday. "I felt better again today [during practice], and I'm just trying to get back into the game mindset."
The forward was placed on injured reserve Feb. 6, retroactive to Jan. 25, and missed six games because of an oblique injury. He has participated in all three practices the Devils have held this week.
"We got to see exactly where he's at," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "That's the been the plan ... building him up towards playing. Obviously we have a back to back right out of the gate [Nashville Predators on Sunday], so we have to have a conversation with him, or more importantly the medical people, just to make sure that they're on the same page.
"But he got through some pretty hard and competitive practices this week, which is a very good sign. I think we'll just see where he's at tomorrow."
Keefe said center Jack Hughes could be a game-time decision Saturday after playing for the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston on Thursday.
"I haven't talked to him yet and obviously it's a heartbreaking loss for them," Keefe said. "So let him be here and then we'll connect this afternoon and see where he's at."
Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, was on the ice for some work prior to practice for the second time this week. He sustained a sprained MCL in his knee during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22, and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
"He's progressing," Keefe said. "He got a full goalie session today, his second practice now. He's been out for the early portion as scheduled before leaving the ice. He's not building up a full workload yet so he's not close to playing at this point. But he's certainly making his way to being closer to a full practice participant and that'll be the next step for him." -- Mike G. Morreale
New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin practiced Thursday and could play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).
The Rangers announced Feb. 8 their No. 1 goalie would be out 1-2 weeks because of an upper-body injury. Shesterkin started the night before and made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He stayed down on the ice after a net-front scramble late in the first period but remained in the game after being checked on by a trainer.
Shesterkin is 18-19-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games this season.
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Friday that forwards Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, and defenseman Adam Fox, will meet the Rangers in Buffalo and are expected to play after skating for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday.
Forward Mika Zibanejad, who missed Sweden's game against the United States at the 4 Nations on Monday because of an illness, practiced Friday after skating on his own Thursday.
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) will practice again Friday, and assistant coach Adam Foote is optimistic the defenseman will be cleared to play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC).
The reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, hasn't played since Jan. 31 because of an undisclosed injury. Hughes practiced in Vancouver in a noncontact jersey Tuesday and then in a regular jersey Wednesday, ramping up his participation in battle drills.
The Canucks were expected to practice in Las Vegas later Friday.
"[Friday] will be his second day of contact," Foote said Thursday. "And then they'll go through with the medical staff, they'll go through what they do and I'm optimistic myself, but we'll see what [the] outcome is. We'll probably put him in a couple even harder 1-on-1's in the corner [on Friday], if he's ready for it, and we'll see."
Foote said goalie Kevin Lankinen, who played for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and forward Elias Pettersson, who represented Sweden, will meet the Canucks in Las Vegas for practice Friday. -- Kevin Woodley