NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken on Saturday

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk has a lower-body injury and the forward is unlikely to play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG).

"My expectation is that he won’t be playing tomorrow," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Friday.

"I'll probably have a better handle on it [Saturday], but not a final one. ... I don't know if we've got a man or more out tomorrow, but my expectation is we're going to give [Tkachuk] some rest no matter what. Then we'll get a handle on it over the next few days."

Tkachuk was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He sat out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, didn't play against Sweden on Monday and was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game Thursday. He did not play in the third period or overtime.

Maurice said Tkachuk could be categorized as day to day.

"There is no one else in the world like Matthew," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "So you cannot really replace that type of player and person. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious."

Forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who helped Canada win the championship Thursday, are expected to play Saturday.

Mackie Samoskevich is expected to play on a line with Bennett and Evan Rodrigues after the forward missed the Panthers' final game before the 4 Nations break, on Feb. 8, because of an upper-body injury. -- George Richards