NHL Buzz: Hischier could return for Devils this weekend

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier returned to practice on Tuesday and could return to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Victory+).

"I wouldn't say he's cleared at this point; it's his first day back, so doctors will play a role in it, and he'll get assessed," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "But he knows how his body feels and it didn't seem like he was in any sort of discomfort today (during practice), so I suspect he'll be ready to go."

The Devils captain was placed on injured reserve Feb. 6 retroactive to Jan. 25 and has missed six games with an oblique injury. New Jersey has 3-3-0 without him.

"It obviously wasn't fun watching those games," Hischier said. "Nobody's having fun watching games; you always want to be out there helping, win or lose."

Hischier took a cross-check up high late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25 and did not play the remaining 2:10 of the period. He returned to the bench to begin the third and was on the ice for a 36-second shift before returning to the locker room.

"I feel better now. I had a great break and it felt good to be back out there with the guys," Hischier said Tuesday. "We recharged the battery and still got a few days to get into it, so I should be fine."

Hischier is tied for the team lead with 24 goals in 51 games and is second among forwards with an average ice time of 20:21. He ranks second in the NHL in face-off attempts (1,220) and wins (677) and is first on the Devils with a 55.5 face-off winning percentage.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and goalie Jacob Markstrom were each placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Siegenthaler had a procedure done on Feb. 11 for an undisclosed injury and there is no timetable for his return.

"He'll be out for a bit here, for sure," Keefe said. "We'll have him evaluated over the next two or three weeks and have a greater idea of exactly what his recovery is going to look like."

Siegenthaler left a 3-2 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 4 after falling along the boards at 8:45 of the first period and did not return.

Markstrom, who was injured in a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22, was expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a sprained MCL in his knee. -- Mike G. Morreale