McMann to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Bobby McMann will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center is facing discipline for high-sticking against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:00 of the third period in the Maple Leafs' 2-0 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. McMann received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: high-sticking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.