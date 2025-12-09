McMann to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Center facing discipline for high-sticking against Lightning forward Bjorkstrand

Bobby McMann TOR player safety hearing

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Bobby McMann will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center is facing discipline for high-sticking against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:00 of the third period in the Maple Leafs' 2-0 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. McMann received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: high-sticking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Islanders looking for 5th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

Gibson stops 39, gets 1st shutout with Red Wings in win against Canucks

Eriksson Ek has 3 points, Wild defeat slumping Kraken

Kadri gets 3 points, Flames stay hot with win against Sabres

Armia scores twice, Kings defeat Mammoth

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Messier lauds young talent, state of game with NHL.com

Shero to be honored posthumously with Lester Patrick Award, 'meant so much to the game'

Greaves grateful for long journey to become starter for Blue Jackets

‘Road To Winter Classic’ debuts with look into Zibanejad’s life away from rink  

Hertl finally healthy, on cusp of delayed Olympic dream with Czechia

Coaches break down season in segments to retain manageable goals

Hildeby gets 1st career shutout, Maple Leafs top Lightning