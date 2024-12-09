NHL Buzz: Greenway likely to return for Sabres against Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway is expected to return from a middle-body injury when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B).

The forward, who missed 10 games, has been a full participant since rejoining his teammates at their morning skate Dec. 5. He was the left wing on a line with Jiri Kulich and Dylan Cozens at practice Sunday and was on the ice for an optional morning skate Monday.

“Greenway skated (this morning) and as long as everything went well, there’s an opportunity for him to return,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said.

Greenway has six points (three goals, three assists) in 16 games.

The Sabres could also have captain Rasmus Dahlin back by the weekend. The defenseman, who will miss a third straight game with back spasms, skated on his own Monday.

Buffalo hosts the New York Rangers on Wednesday before back-to-back road games at the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Sunday.

“I talked to him post-workout and he said he’s feeling pretty good,” Ruff said. “So, hopeful that we can get him back.”

Dahlin is third on the Sabres with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 25 games.

Buffalo (11-13-3) has lost six straight (0-4-2). -- Heather Engel