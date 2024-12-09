NHL Buzz: Greenway likely to return for Sabres against Red Wings

Pastrnak unavailable for Bruins practice; Talbot, Lyon remain out for Detroit

Cozens_Sabres

© Bill Wippert/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway is expected to return from a middle-body injury when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B).

The forward, who missed 10 games, has been a full participant since rejoining his teammates at their morning skate Dec. 5. He was the left wing on a line with Jiri Kulich and Dylan Cozens at practice Sunday and was on the ice for an optional morning skate Monday.

“Greenway skated (this morning) and as long as everything went well, there’s an opportunity for him to return,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said.

Greenway has six points (three goals, three assists) in 16 games.

The Sabres could also have captain Rasmus Dahlin back by the weekend. The defenseman, who will miss a third straight game with back spasms, skated on his own Monday.

Buffalo hosts the New York Rangers on Wednesday before back-to-back road games at the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Sunday.

“I talked to him post-workout and he said he’s feeling pretty good,” Ruff said. “So, hopeful that we can get him back.”

Dahlin is third on the Sabres with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 25 games.

Buffalo (11-13-3) has lost six straight (0-4-2). -- Heather Engel

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak did not practice Monday ahead of the Bruins’ five-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).

The forward had an assist in 23:57 of ice time Saturday, a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Pastrnak has one goal and four assists during a four-game point streak and leads Boston (15-11-3) with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 29 games.

“He’s dealing with an upper-body issue, so we held him off today,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “He’s going to be traveling with us and we’re hopeful that he’s ready to go tomorrow. We’ll see how he presents tomorrow.”

Sacco said the team was not planning to recall another forward from the American Hockey League to travel to Winnipeg. -- Amalie Benjamin

Detroit Red Wings

Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon will miss at least one more game with a lower-body injury and won’t be available for Detroit against Buffalo on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B).

Ville Husso made 23 saves in his third straight start Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Husso, who began the season as the Red Wings' starter, is 0-4-2 with a 3.39 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in six games (five starts) this season.

Sebastian Cossa, who has yet to make his NHL debut since being recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Dec. 2, was the backup. He was a first-round pick (No. 15) by Detroit at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings (10-13-4) have lost five in a row (0-3-2). -- Dave Hogg

New Jersey Devils

Jake Allen (undisclosed) did not practice Monday and is questionable to back up Jacob Markstrom when the Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4).

The goalie allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday. Allen is 5-4-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .903 save percentage in 10 games this season.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Allen was still being evaluated.

New Jersey (18-10-2) is second in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the Washington Capitals.

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson and Jamie Drysdale were activated from injured reserve and in the lineup for the Flyers in their 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Ersson missed 11 games and 13 of 15 because of lower-body injuries. The goalie initially left a game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, missed two games and returned to play against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 9 and San Jose Sharks on Nov. 11. However, he left practice early Nov. 13 because of another injury.

Ersson allowed four goals on 25 shots Sunday; he is 5-3-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 12 games (11 starts) this season.

Aleksei Kolosov backed up Ersson against Utah, and Ivan Fedotov was scratched. Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston on Saturday.

Drysdale was plus-1 in 18:54 of ice time Sunday after missing 12 games; the defenseman has three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games this season. He replaced defenseman Egor Zamula in the lineup.

Philadelphia (12-12-4), which has lost three straight (0-2-1), visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP). -- Adam Kimelman

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf

Stars strike four times in 3rd period

Zizing ‘Em Up: Pietrangelo grateful for daughter’s health, 4 Nations Face-Off selection

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 9

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

NHL On Tap: Trouba to make Ducks debut against Canadiens

Matthew Tkachuk leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lemaire to be inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with groin injury

Montembeault lands 4 Nations Face-Off spot with Canada after solid start with Canadiens

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Stars score 4 straight in 3rd period to defeat Flames

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Pietrangelo grateful for daughter’s health, 4 Nations Face-Off selection

Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Wedgewood makes 25 saves, Avalanche shut out Devils

Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators

Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver