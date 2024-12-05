NHL Buzz: Kane to return for Red Wings against Senators

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane will return to the lineup for the Red Wings against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNDET).

The forward has missed five games because of an upper-body injury. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games this season but does not have a point in his past five.

Kane will replace Joe Veleno in the lineup.

"We knew this would be a tough stretch," Red Wings coach Derek Lalone said Wednesday. "We're basically [playing] every other day straight to Christmas. But the guys are handling it well, being smart on our off days, getting what we need out of practices, guys playing through bumps and bruises, which we know most teams in the league are doing right now."

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov remains day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not return to the lineup for the Lightning against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA).

"We have nothing positive so far, so he'll be out tonight," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "Hopefully he'll play on the West Coast trip."

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 34 points (12 goals 22 assists) in 22 games. He missed practice Tuesday, but returned to the ice Wednesday before leaving practice early and not returning.

He was injured last Friday in a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators, leaving that game in the second period, but returned.

Following the game Thursday, the Lightning don't play again until Sunday at the Vancouver Canucks.

Forward Nick Paul will return after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury. Paul was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooper said that forward Mitchell Chaffee, who has been practicing with a red noncontact jersey, will not play Thursday but is expected to be available for the upcoming road trip. -- Corey Long

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov will not dress for the Islanders when they play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU) and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Despite missing practice Monday, Varlamov backed up Sorokin in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Goalie Marcus Hogberg, who was recalled Thursday on an emergency basis, will be the backup against Seattle.

"Short term, for now. Day to day," Islanders coach Roy said on Varlamov's status. "We'll see how it goes."

Defenseman Adam Pelech returned to a team skate Thursday for the first time since sustaining a jaw injury after blocking a shot in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.

He wore an orange noncontact jersey and skated with a full face shield.

"It's good. It's fun. He's an important player on our team," Roy said. "He was playing so well before that injury, and I just hope that he'll be back soon." -- Stefen Rosner

Minnesota Wild

Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek, and defenseman Jonas Brodin are each week to week for the Wild.

Zuccarello missed his ninth straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Erikson Ek played 21:11, and Brodin missed his fourth straight game.

"He's doing some light activity," coach John Hynes said of Zuccarello. "He has increased from basically doing nothing to now he’s doing some light stuff, using the gym. I think it’s going to be now, say this week getting into the activity and getting himself moving around again. And then I think next week we might have a better feel on if we're going to advance that to on the ice and there will be a whole process with that as well."

Forward Jakub Lauko is day to day with a lower-body injury. He has missed the past four games.

The Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13). -- Jessi Pierce