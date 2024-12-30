NHL Buzz: Gostisbehere out 'more than day to day' for Hurricanes

Guentzel sidelined for Lightning; Marchment out long-term for Stars

Gostisbehere_CAR_left-over-shoulder-up-close-view

© Rich Graessle/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere will be out "more than day to day" for the Hurricanes because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was a late scratch prior to a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

"I'm not sure the extent of the length of it, but it will be more than day to day," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday.

Gostisbehere has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 35 games this season.

Defenseman Riley Stillman was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO).

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Guentzel is day to day with an upper-body injury.

The forward did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. He left in the third period of the Lightning's 6-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. After the game, coach
Jon Cooper said Guentzel left for precautionary reasons.

Guentzel is fourth on the Lightning with 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games.

The Lightning next play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA).

Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment will be out long-term after taking a deflected puck to the face on Dec. 27.

The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild, when Evgenii Dadonov's shot from the point deflected off of Logan Stankoven's stick. The puck hit Marchment in the face, causing him to bleed onto the ice before being helped off by the training staff. He was taken to a hospital after the injury to be evaluated.

"It's not good. We're waiting for the swelling to go down and then we'll see," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday. "Looks like it's more week to week than day to day."

The Stars recalled forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and he replaced Marchment in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Marchment has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season and is second on the team in scoring behind linemate Matt Duchene (30 points). His other linemate, Tyler Seguin, underwent hip surgery Dec. 5 and will be out 4-5 months.

Dallas hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B). -- Taylor Baird

Related Content

Interesting Facts About the Iconic Wrigley Field

History of St. Louis Blues in Outdoor Games

History of Chicago Blackhawks in Outdoor Games

Latest News

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

Matthews to miss 5th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Jets host Predators, seek 4th straight win

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blackhawks, Blues prepare for spectacle in finale of 'Road to the NHL Winter Classic'

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Hutson among ice time leaders

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 30

Kopitar scores twice in 3rd, Kings rally past Flyers

Stars score 5 straight goals, defeat slumping Blackhawks

Norris breaks tie in 3rd period, sparks Senators past Wild

On Tap: Day 5 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Golden Knights shut out Flames for 6th straight win

Blues coaches Montgomery, Julien thrilled to be at Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

Color of Hockey: Gao relishes role as mentor at Canadiens camps