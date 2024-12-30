NHL Buzz: Gostisbehere out 'more than day to day' for Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere will be out "more than day to day" for the Hurricanes because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was a late scratch prior to a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

"I'm not sure the extent of the length of it, but it will be more than day to day," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday.

Gostisbehere has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 35 games this season.

Defenseman Riley Stillman was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO).

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Guentzel is day to day with an upper-body injury.

The forward did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. He left in the third period of the Lightning's 6-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. After the game, coach

Jon Cooper said Guentzel left for precautionary reasons.

Guentzel is fourth on the Lightning with 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games.

The Lightning next play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA).

Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment will be out long-term after taking a deflected puck to the face on Dec. 27.

The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild, when Evgenii Dadonov's shot from the point deflected off of Logan Stankoven's stick. The puck hit Marchment in the face, causing him to bleed onto the ice before being helped off by the training staff. He was taken to a hospital after the injury to be evaluated.

"It's not good. We're waiting for the swelling to go down and then we'll see," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday. "Looks like it's more week to week than day to day."

The Stars recalled forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and he replaced Marchment in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Marchment has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season and is second on the team in scoring behind linemate Matt Duchene (30 points). His other linemate, Tyler Seguin, underwent hip surgery Dec. 5 and will be out 4-5 months.

Dallas hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B). -- Taylor Baird