NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR for Blackhawks, goalie could start against Kraken

Chicago Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek was activated off injured reserve Thursday. The goalie sustained a left groin injury the against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 7.

Mrazek is expected to either start or back up Arvid Soderblom when the Blackhawks (11-19-2) play the Seattle Kraken (15-16-2) at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, KHN, KONG).

Goalie Drew Commesso was also reassigned to Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate. Commesso was 0-1-0 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .846 save percentage in two games (one start) with the Blackhawks.

Mrazek fell awkwardly after making his fourth save of the game at 10:46 of the first period in Chicago’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. He immediately skated to the locker room. He was given a timeline of 1-2 weeks the day after the injury.

The 32-year-old is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage in 20 starts this season. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

San Jose Sharks

Vitek Vanecek is expected to miss several weeks because of an upper-body injury the goalie sustained when he was hit in the head with a puck while sitting on the bench during the second period of the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

"Terrible luck. Feel for the kid," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday. "We got a stick on a puck, and it goes flying into a bench and he takes one up high. It's unfortunate.

"He's going to be out here a little bit ... [a] couple weeks for sure."

Vanecek is 3-8-1 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) this season. He missed six games earlier this season because of a different upper-body injury sustained Nov. 16.

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

"It's an opportunity," Warsofsky said. "Unfortunate circumstances with Vitek going down, but it's an opportunity for him to play some games, probably consistently."

The 22-year-old is 1-0-1 with a .927 save percentage in two NHL games this season.

The Sharks next play the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). -- Max Miller