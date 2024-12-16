NHL Buzz: Barkov game-time decision for Panthers against Oilers

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov (illness) will be a game-time decision when the Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SCRIPPS) in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The center and Florida captain did not participate an optional morning skate after missing a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

“I’m hopeful, but I can’t guarantee it,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. … I think we left Anton Lundell in a hotel in Seattle for a week last year, I think ‘Barky’ had pneumonia for a month. So, we’re going to be careful with these.

“Guys will play through anything, but sometimes it’s just not the smartest thing to do. So, we’ll get a good feel for him. If he says he can play, then I’m not going to monitor his minutes. We’ll get him out on the ice against one of their two big centermen as much as I possibly can.”

Barkov is third on the Panthers (18-11-2) with 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 22 games this season.

“He’s the best two-way player in hockey, so obviously we could use him in a game like this,” Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “But when you have guys in, guys out, you’ve got to find a way. We’ve lost two in a row, so we’ve got to find a way to get out of this sooner rather than later. It doesn’t matter who’s in or who’s out.

“But he’s such a talented player and we’re so lucky to have him. Ever since I’ve been here, he just seems to keep getting better and better, and people still don’t seem to know about it too much. It’s crazy; I don’t get it, but I’m super lucky to play with him. So, hopefully we can get him back here soon.” -- Gerry Moddejonge