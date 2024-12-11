NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Senators

Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller took part in his first full practice Wednesday since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons on Nov. 19, but there is no timeline for the top-line center to play a game.

"He's getting close," coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't know the exact date, but close is better than long term. He's doing really well and we'll just kind of chip away and see what happens tomorrow morning."

When asked if Miller, who has missed 10 games, could play against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS), Tocchet said, "I don't know. I usually talk to [Miller] maybe tonight or maybe in the morning we'll talk. Anything is a possibility, but right now he had a good day."

The 31-year-old forward has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season, the second of a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed on Sept. 2, 2022.

"One of our better players, engine of our team, him and [defenseman Quinn Hughes], so it's a huge add," forward Conor Garland said of Miller. "He's a big presence on and off the ice. He's one of the best players in the League, so we're lucky to have him."

Defenseman Derek Forbort likely will return against Florida after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury sustained in practice Nov. 4. Forbort, who joined the Canucks by signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract as a free agent on July 1, has played four games this season. The 32-year-old missed six games in October following the death of his father.

"First game back, it's just kind of little nuances of the game like stick positioning, and little things that get better as it goes," Forbort said. "It kind of feels like you're starting from scratch, but Game 2 usually feels pretty good." -- Kevin Woodley