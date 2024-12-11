Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Senators
Samuelsson back for Sabres against Rangers; Miller skates with Canucks for 1st time since leave
Anaheim Ducks
Leo Carlsson will return from an upper-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13).
The 19-year-old forward missed six games after taking a hit from Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye on Nov. 25.
"Leo is a dynamic player," coach Greg Cronin said following the morning skate Wednesday. "He's got the size and the length and the skill. Anytime you get somebody back in the lineup like that, it's going to add some offense to our team. And we've obviously struggled this year with the offensive part of the game, so I think that will give us a good boost."
Carlsson has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 20 games. After playing the majority of the 2023-24 season as a center, he has slotted in at right wing this season on various lines in the top nine. -- Callum Fraser
Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Samuelsson will return for the Sabres against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).
The defenseman missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. Samuelsson has been a full participant at practice since rejoining the team at its morning skate Dec. 5. The Sabres did not skate Wednesday morning.
His return will boost a defense that has also been without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who has missed three games with back spasms.
Dahlin, who is fourth on the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), could return for the Sabres on the weekend when they play back-to-back road games at the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Sunday. -- Heather Engel
Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller took part in his first full practice Wednesday since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons on Nov. 19, but there is no timeline for the top-line center to play a game.
"He's getting close," coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't know the exact date, but close is better than long term. He's doing really well and we'll just kind of chip away and see what happens tomorrow morning."
When asked if Miller, who has missed 10 games, could play against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS), Tocchet said, "I don't know. I usually talk to [Miller] maybe tonight or maybe in the morning we'll talk. Anything is a possibility, but right now he had a good day."
The 31-year-old forward has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season, the second of a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed on Sept. 2, 2022.
"One of our better players, engine of our team, him and [defenseman Quinn Hughes], so it's a huge add," forward Conor Garland said of Miller. "He's a big presence on and off the ice. He's one of the best players in the League, so we're lucky to have him."
Defenseman Derek Forbort likely will return against Florida after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury sustained in practice Nov. 4. Forbort, who joined the Canucks by signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract as a free agent on July 1, has played four games this season. The 32-year-old missed six games in October following the death of his father.
"First game back, it's just kind of little nuances of the game like stick positioning, and little things that get better as it goes," Forbort said. "It kind of feels like you're starting from scratch, but Game 2 usually feels pretty good." -- Kevin Woodley