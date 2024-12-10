NHL Buzz: Pastrnak OK to play for Bruins against Jets

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak will play for the Bruins against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).

The forward did not practice Monday because of an upper-body injury.

"He'll be in the lineup tonight, he's ready to go," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said.

Pastrnak had an assist in 23:57 of ice time Saturday, a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He has one goal and four assists during a four-game point streak and leads Boston with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 29 games.

"Obviously battling something, but I'm good to go tonight," Pastrnak said.