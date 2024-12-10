Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Pastrnak OK to play for Bruins against Jets
Bastian returns for Devils; Domi game-time decision for Maple Leafs; Duclair skates with Islanders
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak will play for the Bruins against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).
The forward did not practice Monday because of an upper-body injury.
"He'll be in the lineup tonight, he's ready to go," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said.
Pastrnak had an assist in 23:57 of ice time Saturday, a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He has one goal and four assists during a four-game point streak and leads Boston with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 29 games.
"Obviously battling something, but I'm good to go tonight," Pastrnak said.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Domi will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4).
Domi, a forward who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, has missed eight games with a lower-body injury. He participated in practice at Prudential Center on Monday, taking rotations on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, according to reports.
"In my case, it was just a decision that we decided that the rest would benefit not just myself but the group as well and I'm feeling good," Domi said Monday. "Can't speak to [if he will be in the lineup], but know whether I'm playing or not, the boys will be ready to go tomorrow."
Domi was also working on the second power-play unit during practice Monday, and likely would replace Nicholas Robertson in the lineup.
He has six assists and has averaged 15:18 of ice time in 19 games this season. -- Mike G. Morreale
New Jersey Devils
Nathan Bastian will return after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury when the Devils host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4).
The forward has five points (two goals, three assists), 19 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 10:29 of ice time in 12 games this season.
"He brings lots of positive energy so it'll be good to bring him back to the group," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Bastian, who was activated off injured reserve, will replace Nathan Légaré, who was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League.
"I thought Legare did a good job for us in recent games so I would say [Bastian needs to play] a similar game but he has more experience, a little more size and can help us on the penalty kill and in some defensive situations," Keefe said. "Fresh legs, coming into the lineup ... I know he'll be excited to play after missing time and he's an important guy for us in our room. -- Mike G. Morreale
Tampa Bay Lightning
Anthony Cirelli is doubtful to play against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D; FDSNSUN) because of an undisclosed injury.
The forward played 4:37 in a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday before leaving the game following a hit by Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen.
Cirelli took part in the morning skate at Rogers Place on Tuesday, but coach Jon Cooper said he would "put Cirelli as doubtful."
If unavailable, it is expected Nick Paul would center the second line and be replaced by Cam Atkinson, who was scratched Sunday, at right wing.
Cirelli has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 25 games this season. -- Gerry Moddejonge
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair skated with the Islanders on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19.
The forward was wearing a noncontact jersey.
"Loved having him out there," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "We had him break us down at the end. It's good to have him out there, getting his reps with the boys, getting up to speed, and feeling better and better. It's always a boost when we got guys coming back, getting close and having them around. It's great to see him getting closer."
Duclair has missed 24 games, and there is no update on when the forward will be ready to return to the lineup. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season.
Defenseman Adam Pelech, who sustained a jaw injury Nov. 1 returned to practice on Dec. 5 and remains in a noncontact jersey. He will miss his 19th straight game when the Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW; MSGSN).
Semyon Varlamov will miss his fifth straight game because of a lower-body injury. He has yet to skate since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29.
Goalie Marcus Hogberg will serve as the backup.
Mathew Barzal, who suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30, is skating on his own, but will miss his 20th game. -- Stefen Rosner
Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Samuelsson could return for the Sabres against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).
The defenseman has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury.
"We believe he'll be available, yeah" coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's feeling pretty good."
Samuelsson has been a full participant at practice since rejoining the team at their morning skate Dec. 5.
His return would boost a defense that has also been without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who has missed three games with back spasms.
"I think, again, another veteran guy with the absence of Dahlin, who's progressing, too, which is good," Ruff said. "I think anytime you throw another guy in that has some experience, I like what I've seen in the practices since he's come back, his rehab skates. Everything looks a lot quicker, a lot more efficient."
Dahlin, who is fourth on the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), could return for the Sabres on the weekend when they play back-to-back road games at the Washington Capitals and Toronto on Saturday and Sunday. -- Heather Engel
Nashville Predators
Alexandre Carrier will be out week to week for the Predators because of an upper-body injury.
The defenseman collided with Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk in the third period of a 3-1 loss Saturday.
"I haven't seen him today," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Monday. "As for the hit, you could talk about it. I don't know. It's a little bit unfortunate; [Tkachuk] wasn't looking to do that. It was just one of those plays."
Carrier has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 28 games while averaging 20:08 of ice time.
The Predators are also without defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who has missed the past six games because of a lower-body injury.
Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, who has been a healthy scratch the past six games, will replace Carrier when Nashville hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW). -- Robby Stanley