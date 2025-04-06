Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can clinch Metropolitan Division

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

The Stars (50-22-4) had a seven-game winning streak end Saturday with a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have already clinched a playoff berth and are second in the Central Division, four points behind the Jets. The Wild (41-29-7) hold the second wild card in the West; they are four points behind the St. Louis Blues and four ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets (34-32-9) play the second of a back-to-back after a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. They trail the Canadiens by six points for the second wild card in the East. The Senators (41-29-6) hold the first wild card in the East, five points ahead of the Canadiens. Ottawa won 3-0 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings (5:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN)

The Panthers (44-28-4) head to Detroit after a 3-0 loss to the Senators on Saturday. Florida is third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and six behind the first-place Maple Leafs. The Red Wings (35-33-7) trail the Canadiens by six points for the second wild card in the East.

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B)

The Bruins (31-37-9) ended a 10-game skid Saturday (0-9-1) with a 5-2 victory against the Hurricanes but were eliminated from playoff contention with the Canadiens’ 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres (33-36-6), who won 3-2 in a shootout against the Lightning on Saturday, would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation and the Canadiens win in any fashion. Buffalo trails Montreal by 11 points for the second wild card in the East.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (31-34-12) play the second of a back-to-back after a 5-3 win at Dallas on Saturday. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss of any fashion or if the Canadiens get a point against the Nashville Predators. The Blackhawks (21-45-10) have been eliminated.

Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (37-30-9) have won four in a row after defeating the Flyers on Saturday. They moved four points ahead of the Rangers for the second wild card in the East. The Predators (27-41-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ESPN)

The Golden Knights (46-22-8) play the second of a three-game road trip after a 3-2 overtime win at Calgary on Saturday. They have already clinched a playoff berth and are three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks (35-28-13) trail the Wild by six points for the second wild card in the West.