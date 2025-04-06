Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can clinch Metropolitan Division

Ovechkin 1 goal from passing Gretzky for all-time mark; Canadiens go for 5th straight win

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are 12 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 6:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Washington Capitals will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

On Tap

There are eight games on the schedule for Sunday, all with playoff implications:

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Alex Ovechkin has 894 NHL goals and needs one to pass Wayne Gretzky and become the League’s new all-time leader for the Capitals (49-18-9), who trail the Winnipeg Jets by one point in the Presidents’ Trophy race. They are 11 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes and would clinch the Metropolitan Division with a victory. The Islanders (33-32-10) ended a six-game skid (0-4-2) with a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. They trail the Montreal Canadiens by seven points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

The Stars (50-22-4) had a seven-game winning streak end Saturday with a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have already clinched a playoff berth and are second in the Central Division, four points behind the Jets. The Wild (41-29-7) hold the second wild card in the West; they are four points behind the St. Louis Blues and four ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets (34-32-9) play the second of a back-to-back after a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. They trail the Canadiens by six points for the second wild card in the East. The Senators (41-29-6) hold the first wild card in the East, five points ahead of the Canadiens. Ottawa won 3-0 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings (5:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN)

The Panthers (44-28-4) head to Detroit after a 3-0 loss to the Senators on Saturday. Florida is third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and six behind the first-place Maple Leafs. The Red Wings (35-33-7) trail the Canadiens by six points for the second wild card in the East.

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B)

The Bruins (31-37-9) ended a 10-game skid Saturday (0-9-1) with a 5-2 victory against the Hurricanes but were eliminated from playoff contention with the Canadiens’ 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres (33-36-6), who won 3-2 in a shootout against the Lightning on Saturday, would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation and the Canadiens win in any fashion. Buffalo trails Montreal by 11 points for the second wild card in the East.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (31-34-12) play the second of a back-to-back after a 5-3 win at Dallas on Saturday. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss of any fashion or if the Canadiens get a point against the Nashville Predators. The Blackhawks (21-45-10) have been eliminated.

Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (37-30-9) have won four in a row after defeating the Flyers on Saturday. They moved four points ahead of the Rangers for the second wild card in the East. The Predators (27-41-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ESPN)

The Golden Knights (46-22-8) play the second of a three-game road trip after a 3-2 overtime win at Calgary on Saturday. They have already clinched a playoff berth and are three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks (35-28-13) trail the Wild by six points for the second wild card in the West.

If playoffs started Sunday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers
(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) St. Louis Blues
(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers
(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) Minnesota Wild
(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There were 13 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, 12 with playoff implications:

New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 0: Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves and Timo Meier scored twice for the Devils (41-29-7), who moved 10 points ahead of the Rangers for third in the Metropolitan and within seven of the Hurricanes for second, with one more game played. New York (36-33-7) fell four points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the East with six games left.

Ottawa Senators 3, Florida Panthers 0: Anton Forsberg made 40 saves for the Senators (41-29-6), who pulled within four points of the Panthers for third in the Atlantic and remained five points ahead of the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East. Florida (44-28-4), which has lost four straight (0-3-1), fell two points behind Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic and six back of first-place Toronto.

FLA@OTT: Forsberg fuels Senators with superb 40-save performance in 3-0 win

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Dallas Stars 3: Sidney Crosby had a hat trick for the Penguins (31-34-12), who remained in playoff contention with the win. Pittsburgh is nine points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the East and has five games left. Evgenii Dadonov had a hat trick for the Stars (50-22-4), who had won seven straight. Dallas remained four points behind Winnipeg for first in the Central Division, and six ahead of Colorado.

Vancouver Canucks 6, Anaheim Ducks 2: The Canucks (35-28-13) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) and moved within six points of the Wild for the second wild card in the West. The Ducks (33-35-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles Kings 3, Edmonton Oilers 0: Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Kings (44-23-9), who moved four points ahead of the Oilers (44-27-5) for second in the Pacific and later clinched a playoff berth when the Flames lost to the Avalanche. Los Angeles trails first-place Vegas by three points; Edmonton is eight points ahead of Calgary.

EDM@LAK: Kuemper stumps the Oilers, posts clean sheet in 3-0 win

Boston Bruins 5, Carolina Hurricanes 2: David Pastrnak had a hat trick and two assists for the Bruins (31-37-9), who ended a 10-game skid (0-9-1) but were eliminated from playoff contention with Montreal’s win against Philadelphia. The Hurricanes (46-26-4) lost their second straight and had their lead trimmed to seven points on the Devils for second in the Metropolitan. Carolina has a game in hand on New Jersey.

Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (SO): Tage Thompson scored his 40th goal of the season for the Sabres (33-36-6), who have won six of seven but remained 11 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East. The Lightning (44-26-6) clinched a playoff berth for the eighth straight season with the Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Devils and moved two points ahead of the Panthers for second in the Atlantic.

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0: Nicholas Robertson and William Nylander each scored twice, and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs (47-25-4), who won their fourth straight and moved four points ahead of the Lightning for first in the Atlantic. The Blue Jackets (34-32-9) fell six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East.

Montreal Canadiens 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2: The Canadiens (37-30-9) rallied with three goals in the third period and moved four points ahead of the Rangers for the second wild card in the East. Each has six games remaining. The Flyers (31-37-9) were eliminated from playoff contention.

PHI@MTL: Hutson scores from impossible angle for 2-1 lead

St. Louis Blues 5, Colorado Avalanche 4: Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists for the Blues (43-28-7), who set a franchise record with their 12th straight win and moved four points ahead of the Wild for the first wild card in the West and within five of the Avalanche (47-27-4) for third in the Central.

Utah Hockey Club 4, Winnipeg Jets 1: Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for Utah (35-30-12), which moved within seven points of Minnesota for the second wild card in the West. The Jets (52-21-4) remained one point ahead of the idle Capitals in the Presidents’ Trophy race and four ahead of the Stars for first in the Central.

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT): Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game with 29 seconds left in overtime for the Golden Knights (46-22-8), who remained three points ahead of the Kings for first in the Pacific. The Flames (36-27-13) moved within four points of the Wild for the second wild card in the West.

