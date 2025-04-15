Landeskog set to rejoin Avalanche from AHL conditioning loan

Gabriel Landeskog will rejoin the Colorado Avalanche after his conditioning loan to Colorado of the American Hockey League was terminated Tuesday.

The 32-year-old forward and Avalanche captain hasn’t played an NHL game since June 26, 2022, a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. After recording 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) and finishing with a team-high plus-15 in 20 playoff games, he missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season following surgery on his right knee in October 2022. Landeskog then opted for cartilage transplant surgery on May 10, 2023, which resulted in him missing the 2023-24 season and all of the 2024-25 season to date.

Landeskog previously had surgery on his right quad after suffering a laceration from a skate in the 2020 postseason, and knee surgery on March 21, 2022, prior to the playoffs.

He had one goal and one assist in two AHL games.

“Physically, I feel great. Obviously, it's the first game in a long time, so I got plenty of things to work on and get better at, but it was a lot of fun,” Landeskog said after the Eagles’ 2-0 win against Henderson on Friday, his first game back. “Obviously, some nerves going into it, and I said out there in the interview on the ice that [during] on ice warm up I was trying to figure out 'What did I used to do again? What was my routine?' But I was just trying to enjoy it too, right?

"Not anywhere near where I want to be, but I think it's a good step in the right direction," he said. "... Obviously, you're coming down off an incredible high; adrenaline is pumping and you've just been back in an atmosphere that you haven't been in for a long time. So, it takes a little bit to calm down and come back to it."

The Avalanche (49-29-4) finished third in the Central Division and will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Saturday.

“We got together as a staff and had it on the TV, and I was excited for ‘Landy,’” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the day after Landeskog’s return in the AHL. “Looked like an amazing night. ... Everyone was excited for him. I think he handled it with class. … So, I mean, it’s just an inspiring story, and we’re certainly excited for him in our room.

“Just hoping that he can continue to progress, and he’s able to come play for us in the near future.”

