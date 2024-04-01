NHL Buzz: Hertl practices in noncontact jersey for 1st time with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

Tomas Hertl practiced in a noncontact jersey with the Golden Knights for the first time Monday.

The 30-year-old forward, who has been skating on his own, hasn't played since Jan. 27 and opted to have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee Feb. 12. He said March 11 he was hoping to be back on the ice with Vegas in two weeks.

The Golden Knights (41-25-8), who are third in the Pacific Division, host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP).

“It’s important for him to get around his teammates and that type of environment," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said after practice Monday. "He’s been skating on his own here a little bit while we were away. I think it’s great for him to start interacting, see what it looks like, how we practice. … This is good for him, and obviously he’s getting closer.

"I don't know when he'll play, [but] he's not playing tomorrow. "He's still in red (noncontact), so we'll see how he progresses."

Hertl, who sustained the injury with the San Jose Sharks, was acquired by Vegas at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 for forward David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in the 2025 and 2027 NHL Draft in the deal.

Hertl, who has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season, has six seasons remaining on an eight-year contract he signed with San Jose on March 16, 2022. He had to waive his no-movement clause in order to be acquired by Vegas. -- Paul Delos Santos

Philadelphia Flyers

Jamie Drysdale returned against the New York Islanders on Monday after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury.

"I just came in, they said today was the day, but you never know, and then I came and just saw the number on the board," the defenseman said. "It's nice to be back. ... It [stinks] being out, especially when your team is kind of going into war night in and night out. That's never fun, so it's just real good to be back."

Drysdale was injured when he collided with Penguins forward Jansen Harkins on Feb. 25. The injury seemed to affect Drysdale's left shoulder, the same one he had surgically repaired in November of 2022, which ended his season after 10 games.

"I think ultimately that was kind of the main thing that was going through my head, was just like, ‘Not again,’" he said. "But that was a 4-6 month recovery, and I think was [back] around four weeks, so it's real good to be back."

Drysdale's return also gave the Flyers a more experienced second pair behind Travis Sanheim and Cam York, who coach John Tortorella has said has been forced to play too much because injuries to Drysdale and Nick Seeler, who returned Saturday after missing 11 games because of a lower-body injury.

"I think [associate coach Brad Shaw] can balance it a little bit more to try to cut down some of these minutes," Tortorella said. -- Adam Kimelman

Tampa Bay Lightning

Kyle Konin served as an emergency backup goalie for the Lightning against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on Monday.

The 26-year-old from West Kingston, Rhode Island, would back up Andrei Vasilevskiy with Jonas Johansson potentially unavailable because of a lower-body injury. Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State from 2019-2020 and last suited up for an NHL game Dec. 2, 2021, when the St. Louis Blues needed him as a backup for Ville Husso after Jordan Binnington was placed in COVID-19 protocol the morning of their game against the Lightning. Konin led the Blues out for warmups but did not play.

"[Every emergency goalie is] happy just to show up to games and see NHL hockey every night," Konin said Monday after the morning skate. "Practices are an added bonus when you get to see the best shooters in the world and try to keep up with them."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Johansson's injury isn't thought to be serious and he is expected to start Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens for the second of a back-to-back.

“It’s probably the coolest position in sports,” Konin said. “ … There’s a lot of alumni that are pretty plugged into the area, but not a ton of goalies that are in the area that my age and love getting on the ice every day. So, just right place, right time. I couldn’t be happier.” -- Corey Long

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly participated in the Maple Leafs’ morning skate but missed his fourth straight game when they hosted the Florida Panthers on Monday because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman last played March 24 in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, when he had two shots in 24:10. Rielly has 51 points (seven goals, 44 assists) in 65 games.

“He’s day to day,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Today I think was his first time on the ice coming through this, so he will be day to day from here. But he’s close to 100 percent here now.”

The Maple Leafs, who can clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth Monday, will practice Tuesday before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. -- Dave McCarthy

Los Angeles Kings

Akil Thomas was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut when the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW).

The 24-year-old forward has 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games this season, his fourth with Ontario.

Thomas was a second-round pick (No. 51) by Los Angeles at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Kings placed forward Alex Turcotte (upper body), who last played March 19, on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Seattle Kraken

Shane Wright was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Sunday.

The 20-year-forward, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 56 AHL games this season.

Wright was held without a point in three games for Seattle earlier this season from Nov. 9-13. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight NHL games last season.

The Kraken (30-30-13), who visit the Sharks on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, NBCSCA), are 14 points behind the Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference.