NHL, Body by Jake team up to fight childhood obesity through Governor’s Fitness Council

Jake Steinfeld has a new title for NHL Commissioner for Gary Bettman.

"I changed Gary's title from Commissioner to Governor," the fitness icon told NHL.com on Wednesday. "I call him Governor Gary Bettman. He's an incredible family guy, an incredible businessman, a guy who really cares about the future, and what the future is all about as our kids.

"I'm not just talking about building bodies. We're also talking about building confidence and self-esteem. And we see test scores go up, teenage pregnancy down, gang violence down. The community comes together because the fitness center becomes the hub of that community.

"The most underutilized antidepressant is exercise."

The founder of the Body by Jake fitness brand and chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils has partnered with the NHL to bring his DON'T QUIT! fitness campaign to New York. Nominations for a chance to become three elementary or middle schools throughout New York, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada to receive start-of-the-art fitness centers is open through April 12.