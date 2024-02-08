‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast talks Trade Deadline, Rangers goalie situation

NHL.com columnist Cotsonika joins co-hosts to discuss Red Wings roster options

Shesterkin_Quick_on_NYR_bench

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is one month away, so naturally this week's "NHL @TheRink" podcast was filled with deadline chatter, rumors, trade proposals and more.

From the New York Rangers to the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and more, to figuring out buyers and sellers, teams needs and potential player fits ahead of the March 8 Deadline, it was all included in the near hour-long episode.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to talk about the Red Wings at the deadline, what their plans might be, which way they're leaning. 

Rosen, Roarke and Cotsonika also talked about the Rangers goaltending situation and if that's a brewing controversy, the Edmonton Oilers and how they respond to their first loss in 17 games, the scoring race between Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who is the Hart Trophy favorite, the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field and more.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke discussed which coaching position currently being filled by an interim coach (Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings) is the most attractive. 

Part of the conversation was USA Hockey naming Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin to be the general manager at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics, and who he could potentially choose as the coach for those teams.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Quick makes 3rd straight start for Rangers, coach rejects goalie controversy

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs 'hear and feel the passion' during annual outdoor practice

Guerin named United States general manager for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 8 

NHL Buzz: Poitras expected to be out rest of season for Bruins after surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Marchment fined maximum for actions in Stars game

NHL On Tap: Canucks seek point in 13th straight game, visit Bruins

Jack Hughes to return for Devils against Flames

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced

Sergachev taken from ice on stretcher during Lightning game

M. Foligno breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Barzal's game at another level for Islanders, 'everybody around the League knows it'

Kucherov, MacKinnon scoring race ‘going to go down to the wire’

Super 16: Trade Deadline needs for playoff contenders

Quick, Rangers defeat Lightning for 3rd straight win