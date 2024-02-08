‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast talks Trade Deadline, Rangers goalie situation

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is one month away, so naturally this week's "NHL @TheRink" podcast was filled with deadline chatter, rumors, trade proposals and more.

From the New York Rangers to the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and more, to figuring out buyers and sellers, teams needs and potential player fits ahead of the March 8 Deadline, it was all included in the near hour-long episode.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to talk about the Red Wings at the deadline, what their plans might be, which way they're leaning.

Rosen, Roarke and Cotsonika also talked about the Rangers goaltending situation and if that's a brewing controversy, the Edmonton Oilers and how they respond to their first loss in 17 games, the scoring race between Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who is the Hart Trophy favorite, the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field and more.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke discussed which coaching position currently being filled by an interim coach (Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings) is the most attractive.

Part of the conversation was USA Hockey naming Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin to be the general manager at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics, and who he could potentially choose as the coach for those teams.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.