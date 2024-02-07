Quick to start 3rd straight for Rangers, coach rejects goalie controversy

Shesterkin 'is our guy here,' Laviolette says prior to game against Lightning

Quick Shesterkin NYR goalies tune in

© Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Quick will make his third straight start for the New York Rangers when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS), but coach Peter Laviolette quickly rejected the idea that a goalie controversy involving Igor Shesterkin and his presumed backup could be brewing.

"'Shesty' is our guy here," Laviolette said of the Vezina Trophy winner voted as the top goalie in the NHL two seasons ago. "We're going to work in the next few days to get him some practice time, get him some reps.

"I do think we're fortunate to have a guy like Jonathan in the stable and he's played really well, especially as of late."

Quick is 2-2-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in five games since Jan. 2. He made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after making 29 in a 7-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27.

Shesterkin is 4-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage since Jan. 2, allowing at least four goals in five of his 10 games including four on 19 shots in his last start, a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 26. The Rangers' representative at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is 19-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 games this season.

Quick is 11-4-2 with a 2.35 GAA, .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 games (17 starts). The 38-year-old signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with New York on July 1, a deal that includes a possible $100,000 in bonuses.

Laviolette said the Rangers are following what was their tentative plan coming out of the All-Star break to have Quick start against the Avalanche and again against the Lightning to give Shesterkin time to work with goalie coach Benoit Allaire.

"He's with 'Benny,' gets more video, more reps," Laviolette said. "He can focus on his game, just get really dialed in for a stretch run."

Allaire_Shesterkin

© Dan Rosen

Laviolette, though, did admit that Quick has earned the extra playing time with his performance.

"We're in a fortunate situation where we've got two good goaltenders and coming off the All-Star break," he said. "It was a plan for Shesty just to get some work in, some practice time, prepare himself for the stretch run."

Shesterkin said he was notified of the plan before the break.

"Right now, I have more time to work with Benny, so it's good," Shesterkin said. "I knew that before and just keep working. I trust them. They trust me. It's just the process.

"But just to be clear, I'm ready for everything right now. I feel great. I feel confidence."

Laviolette wouldn't say if Shesterkin will start when the Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

"Even with a tentative plan coming out of the break, I never go there," he said. "But there is a plan in place, and we'll see where we're at."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers unveil jerseys for 3rd annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 7 

NHL Buzz: Sergachev, Cernak back for Lightning against Rangers

Dillon to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Rangers, Wild-Blackhawks

2025 Winter Classic to be announced during Lightning-Rangers game

NHL On Tap: Lightning visit Rangers in return from All-Star break

Oilers moving on after winning streak ends at 16

Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

Coaches find ways to keep teams focused during hot streaks

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Trouba draws parallels to hard hitters, leaders of Rangers past

Sweden projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Maple Leafs' priority before Trade Deadline; Savard's market

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss