Quick to start 3rd straight for Rangers, coach rejects goalie controversy

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Quick will make his third straight start for the New York Rangers when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS), but coach Peter Laviolette quickly rejected the idea that a goalie controversy involving Igor Shesterkin and his presumed backup could be brewing.

"'Shesty' is our guy here," Laviolette said of the Vezina Trophy winner voted as the top goalie in the NHL two seasons ago. "We're going to work in the next few days to get him some practice time, get him some reps.

"I do think we're fortunate to have a guy like Jonathan in the stable and he's played really well, especially as of late."

Quick is 2-2-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in five games since Jan. 2. He made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after making 29 in a 7-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27.

Shesterkin is 4-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage since Jan. 2, allowing at least four goals in five of his 10 games including four on 19 shots in his last start, a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 26. The Rangers' representative at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is 19-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 games this season.

Quick is 11-4-2 with a 2.35 GAA, .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 games (17 starts). The 38-year-old signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with New York on July 1, a deal that includes a possible $100,000 in bonuses.

Laviolette said the Rangers are following what was their tentative plan coming out of the All-Star break to have Quick start against the Avalanche and again against the Lightning to give Shesterkin time to work with goalie coach Benoit Allaire.

"He's with 'Benny,' gets more video, more reps," Laviolette said. "He can focus on his game, just get really dialed in for a stretch run."