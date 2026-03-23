Wild 'devastated' by Pierce family tragedy, GM Guerin says

The death of Jessi Pierce and her three children Saturday impacted the entire hockey world, especially the Minnesota Wild, who she covered for the past 10 seasons for NHL.com and other outlets.

"Words just can't express how devasted we all are," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Monday. "But as I mentioned to some of you the other night, it doesn't matter if you're in the media, if you're a player, if you're in management, a coach, we are all in the sports world and the hockey world and we're all in this together."

Pierce, 37, and her three young children, were killed in an early-morning fire at their home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

She was a fixture at Wild games -- often cloaked in a blanket to combat the cold in the press box at Grand Casino Arena -- greeting each person with a smile and a question or two about how they have been, whether the previous meeting was earlier in the day or the decade.

Pierce also worked for the Wild.

After news of her and her children's deaths was made official Sunday, several NHL teams, hockey leagues and hockey organizations all expressed their condolences.

In a statement, the Wild said, "Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL."

Guerin said, "Jessi was always happy, always in a good mood, always a pleasure to deal with for me, and we'll miss her. The great thing about our community is it doesn't matter what part of it you're in -- media, player, coach, manager -- we're all in this together and we support each other. I just want you guys (the media) to know that we're here for you and anything that we can possibly do for you guys to help through the tough times, we're here for you."

One of her final stories for NHL.com was a piece on the Foligno brothers -- Marcus and Nick -- finally becoming teammates after the latter was traded to Minnesota from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6.