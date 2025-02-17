Go Forward! reception at 4 Nations to benefit NHL, Reeve Foundation for spinal cord research

The late Christopher Reeve was, to those who knew him, a great deal more than Superman.
He truly was a super man.
Reeve would be most famous for his portrayal of Superman in a series of movies featuring DC Comics' legendary Man of Steel, but there was a great deal more to him than that franchise, both in life and since his death at the age of 52 on Oct. 10, 2004.
On Tuesday at The Newbury Boston, as part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Reeve will again be celebrated with an event titled "Go Forward! Celebrating the Power of Hockey to Break Barriers," a reception to benefit the NHL Foundation U.S. and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.