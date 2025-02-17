Go Forward! reception at 4 Nations to benefit NHL, Reeve Foundation for spinal cord research

Late 'Superman' actor paralyzed in horse jumping accident to be celebrated during fundraiser

reeve-6

© Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

By Dave Stubbs @davestubbs.bsky.social
NHL.com Columnist

The late Christopher Reeve was, to those who knew him, a great deal more than Superman.

He truly was a super man.

Reeve would be most famous for his portrayal of Superman in a series of movies featuring DC Comics' legendary Man of Steel, but there was a great deal more to him than that franchise, both in life and since his death at the age of 52 on Oct. 10, 2004.

On Tuesday at The Newbury Boston, as part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Reeve will again be celebrated with an event titled "Go Forward! Celebrating the Power of Hockey to Break Barriers," a reception to benefit the NHL Foundation U.S. and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

NHL Foundation: Will Reeve

The event will honor Hon. James T. Brett, president and CEO, The New England Council, and former professional hockey player Denna Laing. Respectively, they will receive the Advocacy Impact Award and the Athlete Leadership Award of the NHL Foundation U.S.

Emceed by TNT broadcaster Kenny Albert, the reception will include the participation of host committee members: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly; Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association Marty Walsh; NHL senior executive vice president, social impact, growth initiatives & legislative affairs Kim Davis; Hon. John F. Kerry, the 68th U.S. Secretary of State; Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier and League alumnus Adam Graves; Will Reeve, Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens, board members of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation; "NHL on ESPN" play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough; and John Rosasco, a senior adviser with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The following night at Boston's Kasabuski Rink, the first Reeve Hockey Classic sled hockey game will feature the world's best men's para hockey athletes representing the United States and Canada, in support of the Reeve Foundation.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a partner of the NHL Foundation U.S., is committed to curing spinal cord injury and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.

reeve-1

© Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty Images; George De Sota/Getty Images

Christopher and Dana Reeve in 2006; and Reeve with New York Rangers captain Mark Messier at the fourth annual SuperSkate charity hockey event at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19, 2002.

Reeve was critically injured May 27, 1995, his first and second vertebrae shattered when he fell from a horse during a jumping competition. The cervical spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the neck down, confining him to a wheelchair for the last nine years of his life. During recovery and rehabilitation, and in subsequent years inspired by many he met, Reeve channeled his energies and fame to improve the lives of those affected by spinal cord injury.

His life and career were brought to life in the 2024 award-winning feature-length film "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story." At the 78th British Academy Awards in London on Sunday, the film won the prestigious BAFTA prize as the year's best documentary.

Reeve's work, and that of his late wife, Dana, a non-smoker who died of lung cancer March 6, 2006, continues with his Foundation, energetically driven by Will Reeve, their son, and Matthew and Alexandra Reeve, the actor's children from Christopher's long-term partner, Gae Exton.

reeve-8

With the motto "Today's Care. Tomorrow's Cure," the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) opened in 2002 under the leadership and vision of Dana Reeve.

"Through the NPRC, we serve as a free national source of informational support for people living with paralysis and their caregiver," the Foundation says. "The primary goals of the NPRC are to foster involvement in the community, promote health and improve quality of life."

Reeve and his wife were hugely loyal New York Rangers fans, as is their son, Will, a New York-based correspondent for ABC News who appears on many of the network's broadcast and digital platforms.

Dana Reeve would bring Madison Square Garden to tears Jan. 12, 2006, singing Carole King's "Now and Forever" during Messier's No. 11 jersey retirement.

Reeves Rangers

© Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Christopher Reeve, with his wife, Dana, and their son, Will, are presented with a $50,000 check for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation by IBM and the New York Rangers as part of the IBM Power Play Program at Madison Square Garden on April 3, 1997. Rangers players from left: Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Adam Leetch and Adam Graves.

"Dana was simply an extraordinary human being who faced unthinkable tragedies, from her husband's injury to her own illness, with strength, dignity, optimism and grace that inspired all of us," then-Rangers president Glen Sather said upon Dana's passing. "She, along with her late husband Christopher and their son, Will, will always be cherished members of the Rangers family and will live in our hearts forever."

Christopher Reeve was a promising goalie with Princeton Day Prep School in the mid-1960s when his team faced off in an exhibition with freshmen from Cornell University.

"At the time, the varsity team was the NCAA champion and (future Hall of Famer) Ken Dryden was the goalie," Reeve recalled in a New York Daily News story published Dec. 5, 1999, to promote the SuperSkate 2000 fundraiser.

"On the first day of practice for the freshman team, I noticed there were only two Americans, and the rest were Canadians. I was in the goal and the whole team lined up on the blue line, each with a puck. They were supposed to take turns going from left to right taking a slap shot.

reeve-3

© Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Christopher Reeve, a dyed-in-the-wool New York Rangers fan, during the SuperSkate charity hockey event at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 25, 2004.

"They started to get out of sequence and sometimes two or three shots were coming at me, faster than I'd ever seen a puck come at me in my entire lifetime. I got absolutely shelled and I thought, 'You know, I'm probably going to end up with no teeth,' so I retreated to the safety of the theatre department. That was the end of my hockey career. In retrospect, I made the right choice. And I still have all my teeth."

The future Superman discovered that his Kryptonite was in fact a six-ounce disc of black vulcanized rubber. Reeve's change in career path would be to the benefit of millions of fans who for decades have enjoyed his portrayal of the superhero who arrived on Earth from the planet Krypton to the chagrin of Lex Luthor, General Zod and other villains.

Will Reeve still rides the highs and lows of the Rangers, his own connection to hockey tremendously strong. He says the Go Forward! event in Boston is hugely important to himself and the Foundation that bears his parents' names.

"We'll be doing some great stuff in Boston in conjunction with the 4 Nations and their Go Forward! reception," Reeve said in conversation from New York last week. "It's going to accomplish a few things. One, it's going to highlight some members of our communities that we serve and fight for every day, including folks like Denna Laing, who's a very important person within the hockey community.

reeve-5

© Jean-Louis Atlan/Paris Match via Getty Images

Christopher Reeve with his wife, Dana, and their son, Will, age 6, at home in April 1998.

"We've got some new friends and old. I'm thrilled to have this panel happening, to be seeing my hero and friend Mark Messier and my great friend and our great partner (NHL Commissioner) Gary Bettman. We'll be talking hockey, Reeve Foundation, inclusivity, fighting for people who need our help. We're going to have a great time and raise some money for the Reeve Foundation and that's just the kickoff to a great couple days with the big sled hockey game coming up the next night."

Reeve's roots in hockey were planted as a boy just outside of New York, where he learned to skate on a pond at home and watch Rangers games with his parents.

"I vividly remember my mom, because my dad was in his wheelchair, driving me to hockey practices and early morning games around the tri-state area, being the ultimate definition of a hockey mom," he said.

"My dad was the ultimate hockey dad in his own way. Nothing brought me greater joy or motivation than when I'd be skating around during a game, and I'd look in the corner of the rink and my dad had made it there. It was an effort for him to get out of the house. He had to rely on people to bundle him up and put him in his retrofitted van and drive him to my game, wherever it was, and situate him in a place where he could see.

reeve-9

© Theo Wargo/WireImage

Christopher Reeve with his wife, Dana, and their son, Will, during the SuperSkate 2001 charity game at Madison Square Garden.

"Just to have him watch me play hockey means more to me than I could probably ever describe. It's a core part of my being that stems from hockey. That extends to watching games with him, with my mom, going to Rangers games, talking hockey. I always say that I learned how to read by reading the stats section of the New York Times, going into my dad's room to report the stats to him before I headed off to school in the morning."

Reeve finds great similarities between the communities of hockey and spinal cord injury.

"The qualities that it takes to succeed in terms of dedication, determination, courage, commitment, perseverance, passion," he said.

His work with the Foundation is perhaps a bit of his life's calling, a need within himself to continue the important work that his parents began.

"I know that I'm representing my family name, my parents, and also everything that they meant to millions of people around the world," Reeve said. "I don't take it lightly that my parents were inspirational figures to people I've never met and likely never will meet. But that's important to me.

reeve-2

© Ian Walton/Getty Images

Christopher Reeve's costume from "Superman" is seen on display at Christie's auction house in London on Dec. 16, 2003.

"I do whatever I can, as a human being first and foremost, to live by the values that my parents instilled in me. I also work as hard as I can to be an ambassador for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and all the essential work that the Reeve Foundation does to find cures for paralysis and provide quality of life care to people. I also try to honor my parents, who they were and what they stood for, being the way that I live, the attitude and values that I bring to my life and my relationships and to my work.

"It's hard to find two bigger heroes or role models than Christopher and Dana Reeve, and how lucky am I that they were my parents," he said. "They were the type of people who would be my heroes and role models even if I'd never met them, just knowing their story and the adversity that they triumphed over time and again. Having that as a model for me as a son and as a human being is not something that I take for granted."

The NHL is proud of its partnership with the Foundation, the long-standing relationship moving to the next level now.

"Christopher Reeve's definition of a hero transcends all walks of life and aligns perfectly with the core values of the hockey community," said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation.

Now, the League and the Reeve name take another step with the Go Forward! benefit and the inaugural sled hockey game.

reeve-4

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios

Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers poses with Christopher Reeve during the SuperSkate benefit event at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 8, 1999.

"My parents would be immensely proud of the work that the Reeve Foundation has done to date with hundreds of millions of dollars allocated toward research and to funding quality of life grants, to improve the lives of people living with and impacted by spinal cord injury and paralysis," Will Reeve said.

"They would also feel a sense of determination. For a hockey player, the job is not finished until the clock hits zero. Our clock has not yet hit zero. We have not yet found the cure or the cures for spinal cord injury or, more specifically, we have not yet gotten to realize my dad's goal of a world of empty wheelchairs. Until that day hopefully comes, the job is not finished.

"My parents would feel determined to play to that final whistle. That's the ethos and the mentality that we've carried on at the Reeve Foundation. I'm proud and honored and privileged to do what I can to carry on their legacy within the Foundation and the work that it does, but also as a son and as a citizen of the world, to carry on my parents' legacy and live up to our esteemed family name that they made so resonant and inspirational around the world."

A limited number of tickets are available for the Go Forward! reception in Boston. Visit https://www.nhl.com/foundation/events/reeve-foundation-reception

Top photo: Christopher Reeve in a production still from the 2024 documentary film "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"

Related Content

NHL announces 1st-ever Reeve Hockey Classic sled hockey game

Dodson’s perseverance, skill to be on display for U.S. at Reeve Hockey Classic 

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Petrich hopes to climb coaching ladder to Olympics

Makar doing 'everything I can' to play for Canada in must-win game against Finland

3 Keys: Canada vs. Finland, 4 Nations Face-Off

United States not going to 'let off the gas' against Sweden at 4 Nations

Canada, Finland meet with championship hopes on the line at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Finland excited for 'great opportunity' against Canada to stay alive at 4 Nations

Boston Pride Hockey thrilled to hit ice in 2nd NHL Pride Cup at 4 Nations

Sweden looks to ‘finish strong’ at 4 Nations Face-Off after OT losses

Binghamton Black Bears captain scores sliding highlight-reel goal

Matthew, Brady Tkachuk ‘are lunatics,’ just like me, dad Keith says

4 Nations Face-Off clinching scenarios for Feb. 17

Raymond displaying maturity, work ethic for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off gives European players chance to speak native languages

United States Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 16