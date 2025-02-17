Go Forward! reception at 4 Nations to benefit NHL, Reeve Foundation for spinal cord research

"I do whatever I can, as a human being first and foremost, to live by the values that my parents instilled in me. I also work as hard as I can to be an ambassador for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and all the essential work that the Reeve Foundation does to find cures for paralysis and provide quality of life care to people. I also try to honor my parents, who they were and what they stood for, being the way that I live, the attitude and values that I bring to my life and my relationships and to my work.

"It's hard to find two bigger heroes or role models than Christopher and Dana Reeve, and how lucky am I that they were my parents," he said. "They were the type of people who would be my heroes and role models even if I'd never met them, just knowing their story and the adversity that they triumphed over time and again. Having that as a model for me as a son and as a human being is not something that I take for granted."

The NHL is proud of its partnership with the Foundation, the long-standing relationship moving to the next level now.

"Christopher Reeve's definition of a hero transcends all walks of life and aligns perfectly with the core values of the hockey community," said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation.

Now, the League and the Reeve name take another step with the Go Forward! benefit and the inaugural sled hockey game.