3ICE tournament returns with Hall of Famers Bourque, Carbonneau among coaches

Ray Bourque was a legendary, tireless workhorse for the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche between 1979 and 2001, a five-time Norris Trophy winner voted as the NHL's best defenseman whose leadership, tremendous offense, superb positional play and shot-blocking skills earned him Hockey Hall of Fame induction in 2004.

Winner of the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2000-01, the finale of his 22-season career, Bourque is surely counting his blessings now that he won't be lacing his skates for his latest frantically fast hockey challenge.

He might well get windburn behind the bench of 3ICE Boston during the eight-team, 3-on-3 professional tournament that begins July 17 at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"It's different than your normal 5-on-5," Bourque said. "They drop the puck and it's constant flow, even if there's a goal scored. Your entire roster is five players and a goalie and there are no whistles unless there's a penalty, when a penalty shot is called and then the shooter is chased by everyone.