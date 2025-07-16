Sanderson, Hutson among top 10 defensemen under 25 entering this season

1. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Prediction: The 23-year-old will win the Norris Trophy within the next three seasons. As good as Sanderson is offensively, his game is defined by his defensive prowess. He excels at shutting down the opposition and breaking up plays, is a top shot blocker and big contributor on the penalty kill. As an elite skater possessing high hockey IQ, Sanderson can contribute to the power play and in creating offensive chances in key situations. Sanderson established NHL career high totals in goals (11), assists (46), points (57), power-play goals (five) and short-handed points (four) in 80 games in 2024-25. He led the team in blocked shots (163) and average ice time (24:27).

2. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

The 22-year-old offers a well-rounded game and is effective at retrieving pucks for a quick transition and has become a model of consistency for the Wild. He led Minnesota in average ice time (25:32) in 78 games last season and led all United States skaters in ice time (23:20) at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The right-handed shot had 29 points and an NHL career high 10 goals. Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 45) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber was acquired by Minnesota, along with a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (forward Liam Ohgren), for forward Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022. He is fourth in blocked shots (274) for the Wild and sixth in hits (101) among Minnesota defensemen since entering the League in 2022-23 (when he played just two games).

3. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

The native of Zell, Germany was an absolute workhorse on defense in 2024-25, averaging 25:04 of ice time in his fourth season. The 24-year-old has continued to elevate his level of play, becoming more confident not only in transition but his ability as a two-way force. He's become more physically engaged; ranking third in blocked shots (744) and eighth in hits (781) among NHL defensemen since entering the League in 2021-22, when he was awarded the Calder Trophy. Seider, who hasn't missed a game in four NHL seasons (328 games), had 46 points (eight goals, 38 assists) and was fifth in hits (212) and seventh in blocked shots (181) among defensemen in 82 games in 2024-25.

4. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars

Since entering the League in 2021-22, the 23-year-old native of Syracuse, New York, who has dual citizenship and plays internationally for Canada, has 103 points (32 goals, 71 assists) and has averaged 20:34 of ice time in 197 NHL games. Harley possesses a quiet confidence and never seems overwhelmed. He was regarded as the go-to player along the blue line when Miro Heiskanen sustained a knee injury midway through last season and was given more responsibility on the power play and matching up against the opposition's best players. He finished with NHL career highs in goals (16), assists (34), points (50) and power-play points (15) in 78 games in 2024-25.