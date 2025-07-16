Perrault training hard in offseason with eye on Rangers’ opening night roster

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Gabe Perreault was a college student in the spring, going back to Boston College to complete some courses and earn some credits after the season ended.

Perreault might be a college student again at some point to finish his degree, but his days of being a college hockey player are well behind him now.

Today, Perreault, the New York Rangers’ 20-year-old forward, is a pro with five games of NHL experience on his resume and regularly skating with NHL veterans in Chicago, including Patrick Kane, arguably the greatest American-born player in League history.

"He was my favorite player growing up so I'm just trying to watch him every day, the little things he does, how smart he is, the way he picks up the puck and makes plays," Perreault said. "I mean, obviously he's the best stickhandler in the world, so I'm trying to just look at him and take anything I can from him."

Perreault will have a chance in training camp approximately two months from now to show the Rangers all he's learned, and even stolen from Kane's game, and to prove how well it really has been going for him since he turned pro out of Boston College on March 31.

The good news for him and the Rangers is that their first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2023 NHL Draft already has enough baseline knowledge to understand what it will take for him to become an NHL regular.

He got that in five games last season, all against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I'm going to go with the mentality that I'm going to make the team," Perreault said. "Coming into camp that's what everyone's mentality should be. I'm going to do everything this summer; train hard, work on the little things I need to and come here and make the team."

Said Rangers general manager Chris Drury, "I like that mindset. I want players to have goals of coming in here and making the team. That's why we have training camp."

The Rangers created room for Perreault to earn his way into their top-nine forward group when they traded left wing Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12.

They still have a top-six group that seems fairly set with Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle.

Perreault, Brett Berard and Brennan Othmann will all be getting long looks in training camp to be in the lineup when the Rangers open the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7.

"I played against five playoff teams, so I played against some good players," Perreault said. "Like (Nikita) Kucherov, you kind of see why those guys are special, how talented they are and just how fast and how smart they are. Those guys have played 500-plus games so they've seen it happen, they know exactly what's going to happen. It was good in that situation to learn and see how it is."