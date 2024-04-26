3 Keys: Rangers at Capitals, Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals hope a change of venue will change their fortunes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Friday.

After losing the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden, the Capitals expect to get a jolt of energy from playing their first home game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two years.

“It’s an exciting time for us, for our fans,” Washington captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We missed the playoffs last year, so it’s going to be a pretty cool atmosphere, I’m pretty sure.”

Despite losing 4-3 in Game 2 on Tuesday, the Capitals felt they improved following a 4-1 loss in Game 1 and can get back in the series if they can clean up some of their mistakes.

“I think there's a lot of positives we can take from the last game,” Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren said. “Obviously, being down 2-0, it's not where we want to be. But now we're back at home, back where we're comfortable and playing in front of our unbelievable fans here. I know we're excited for another chance at the Rangers tomorrow.”

After letting a 2-0 series lead slip away before losing to the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round last season, the Rangers know they can’t let up and give the Capitals life.

“I know the Game 3 last year was a tight one, overtime (2-1 loss),” New York defenseman Adam Fox said. “You win that one, it's a different series. But I guess all you can take from last year is that learning experience. You're up 2-0, you want to win that Game 3.

“We know they're going to come out desperate at home and it's just about matching that energy.”

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series have won the series 98.1 percent of the time (202-4). The last team to win a series after being down 3-0 was the 2014 Los Angeles Kings in the first round against the San Jose Sharks.

Here are 3 keys for Game 3:

1. Mixing the matchups

The Rangers had last change on home ice in the first two games and coach Peter Laviolette utilized that to get favorable matchups in some instances. That included playing Artemi Panarin’s line with Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière against Ovechkin’s line with Connor McMichael and T.J. Oshie. Ovechkin, who scored 23 goals in his final 36 regular-season games, didn’t have a point in the first two games and managed only one shot on goal.

The Capitals will have last change in the next two games and coach Spencer Carbery will try to keep Ovechkin away from that matchup to give him more opportunities to produce. New York will have to adjust.

“I have a lot of confidence in the depth of our lines and the balance of our lines to just be able to play,” Laviolette said. “You’re talking about a pretty good goal scorer and that draws attention from everybody when you’re on the ice against him. That being said, they also have other players that produce as well and really focusing on defense, team defense is important in the playoffs.”

2. Ovechkin needs shots on net

Ovechkin had eight shot attempts blocked and three others that missed the net through the first two games. With help from his teammates, he needs to get into spots where he can get his shot off cleanly and hit the net.

“They’re going to play hard against our top lines," Ovechkin said, "blocking shots, (playing) physical, and we just have to play simple and if we have the puck on our stick; don’t throw it (toward the net) right away. Try to find the lane.”

Carbery would also like to see Ovechkin attack the middle in the offensive zone more.

“He's getting the puck and shooting it right away," Carbery said, "where he may have an opportunity to take an extra step, to take two or three steps to the inside. And now you've changed your shot angle and now there's no longer shin pads and a stick in your lane.”

3. Improved discipline

The Rangers won Game 2 by winning the special teams battle, scoring two power-play goals and a shorthanded goal. But the Capitals also scored twice on the power play.

The Capitals had nine power plays in the first two games and the Rangers eight, including six in in Game 2. So cutting down on those opportunities -- and the penalties that lead to them -- will be a priority for each team.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Lucas Johansen -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Hardy Haman Aktell

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body), Vincent Iorio (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg took part in an optional morning skate Friday and said he will play after not practicing Thursday for maintenance. ... Milano skated Friday and will play after taking a maintenance day Thursday. … Defensemen Sandin and Jensen each took part in the morning skate in a regular jersey Friday and coach Spencer Carbery did not rule out either’s return after missing the first two games. … Miroshnichenko will make his NHL playoff debut.

NHL.com independent correspondent Harvey Valentine contributed to this report