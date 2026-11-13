Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

RANGERS (11-8-1) at CANUCKS (3-16-1)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Glenn Gawdin -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Roberson -- Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marcel Del Gaizo, Luke Glendening, Matt Rempe
Injured: Sean Durzi (undisclosed), Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Adam Sykora (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Paul Cotter -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson
Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Jamie Oleksiak -- Guillaume Brisebois
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jacob Quillan, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)
Status report
Smits is week to week; the defenseman was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Durzi continues to practice with the team, but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ... Gawdin made his NHL debut in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chytil, who has missed five games with a shoulder injury, and Willander, who missed four with a lower-body injury, each appear to be ready to return, though Canucks coach Manny Malhotra said each needed to be evaluated after an optional morning skate Friday.