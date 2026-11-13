Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

RANGERS (11-8-1) at CANUCKS (3-16-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Glenn Gawdin -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Roberson -- Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marcel Del Gaizo, Luke Glendening, Matt Rempe

Injured: Sean Durzi (undisclosed), Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Adam Sykora (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Paul Cotter -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Jamie Oleksiak -- Guillaume Brisebois

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jacob Quillan, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

Smits is week to week; the defenseman was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Durzi continues to practice with the team, but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ... Gawdin made his NHL debut in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chytil, who has missed five games with a shoulder injury, and Willander, who missed four with a lower-body injury, each appear to be ready to return, though Canucks coach Manny Malhotra said each needed to be evaluated after an optional morning skate Friday.