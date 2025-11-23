DeSimone breaks tie in 3rd, Mammoth defeat Rangers to snap 4-game skid

Defenseman scores at 7:32 for Utah; New York loses 4th in row

Rangers at Mammoth | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nick DeSimone broke a tie at 7:32 of the third period for the Utah Mammoth in a 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers at Delta Center on Saturday.

DeSimone's slap shot from above the right face-off circle deflected off Rangers forward Taylor Raddysh’s stick and slid five-hole on Jonathan Quick.

Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka each scored for the Mammoth (11-8-3), who ended a four-game losing streak (0-1-3). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin had a goal for the Rangers (10-11-2), who have lost four in a row. Quick made 30 saves.

Peterka opened the scoring at 10:08 of the first period, tapping in a rebound off a point shot by Nate Schmidt to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Gavrikov made it 1-1 at 15:19, tipping in a shot from the right point by Adam Fox.

Panarin scored at 8:07 of the second period, beating Vejmelka between the pads on a breakaway to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Keller tied it 2-2 at 11:15. Kailer Yamamoto drove the net and the puck slid off his stick to Keller at the right of the crease, who lifted it over a sprawling Quick.

