Cuylle scores in OT, Rangers edge Kraken for 3rd straight win

SEATTLE — Will Cuylle scored at 2:42 of overtime, and the New York Rangers closed out their four-game road trip with a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Off a 2-on-1 rush, J.T. Miller passed to Cuylle, who fired a wrist shot over a sprawling Joey Daccord for the game-winning goal.
Vladislav Gavrikov and Noah Laba each had a goal for the Rangers (6-5-2), who won three straight to close out their four-game road trip 3-1-0. Igor Shesterkin had 11 saves.
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken (5-2-4), who have lost their last two (0-0-2). Daccord had 24 saves.
Gavrikov made it 1-0 at 10:16 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point that tipped off the shaft of Daccord’s stick and floated over his shoulder.
Stephenson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:49, taking a feed from Vince Dunn in the left circle and sending a wrist shot over Shesterkin’s glove.
Laba regained a 2-1 lead for New York at 13:50, crashing the net off a rush and swatting a Cuylle rebound past Daccord’s left skate.
Montour tied it 2-2 at 6:59 of the second period, one-timing Jaden Schwartz’s low-to-high feed over Shesterkin’s glove from the top of the right circle. Montour also had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.