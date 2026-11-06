Rangers at Kraken projected lineups

RANGERS (9-7-1) at KRAKEN (9-5-1)

5 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, MSG 2, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault

Eeli Tolvanen -- Will Cuylle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider

Alberts Smits -- Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Matthew Wood -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson

Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jani Nyman -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus

Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)

Status report

Korpisalo was activated from injured reserve Friday and could make his season debut Saturday. He missed the Rangers' first 17 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during training camp. To make room on the roster, goalie James Reimer was sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Firkus was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Thursday but the forward is not expected to play.