Rangers at Kraken projected lineups

RANGERS (9-7-1) at KRAKEN (9-5-1)
5 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, MSG 2, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault
Eeli Tolvanen -- Will Cuylle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider
Alberts Smits -- Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Matthew Wood -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson
Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jani Nyman -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus
Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)
Status report
Korpisalo was activated from injured reserve Friday and could make his season debut Saturday. He missed the Rangers' first 17 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during training camp. To make room on the roster, goalie James Reimer was sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Firkus was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Thursday but the forward is not expected to play.