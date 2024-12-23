NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Rangers 5-0 at Prudential Center on Monday.
Jack Hughes, Markstrom help Devils shut out Rangers
Center has 3 points, goalie makes 12 saves in win; New York forward Kreider healthy scratch
Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves for his second straight shutout and third of the season to extend his point streak to nine games (8-0-1). It was the Devils' first regular-season shutout against the Rangers since Cory Schneider made 22 saves in a 4-0 victory Oct. 19, 2013.
"Winning cures everything and, every year, we've had a great group in the locker room," Hughes said. "Last year, we had fun but weren't winning. This year we're winning and that makes it more enjoyable. We go to work when it's time to go to work."
Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist, and Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes each had two assists for the Devils (23-11-3), who are 5-1-0 in their past six games.
"It's good ... we're having fun and we're playing hard," Markstrom said. "You know, it's so much easier to work harder and do stuff in practice, and in the gym, if you're winning hockey games and that's what we're doing right now."
Jack Hughes has 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 22 games against the Rangers, the most among all skaters since he entered the NHL in 2019-20.
"I've had a couple good games against these guys, but it's a great rivalry and whether we're here or at Madison Square Garden, we always get up for these games," Hughes said. "Heading into Christmas break, we wanted to make a statement and have a great game. They came out and wanted to start fast and we matched that energy early."
Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Rangers (16-17-1), who are 4-13-0 in their past 17 games. New York is 0-2-0 while being outscored 10-1 against New Jersey this season.
"I thought in the second period, from a 5-on-5 standpoint, we held them in check but didn't generate enough ourselves," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "So, defensively, the last couple games, it's tightened up from a 5-on-5 standpoint, but we're not getting enough looks at what we need in order to be successful offensively."
Chris Kreider was a healthy scratch for New York and replaced by Jonny Brodzinski.
"It was just a lineup decision ... we needed more," Laviolette said.
The Devils went 3-for-4 on the power play. The Rangers were 0-for-4 with three shots on goal with the man-advantage.
Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 4:29 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
Meier pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:41 of the second. He scored on a snap shot from the right circle after getting a backhand pass from Dawson Mercer from the opposite side.
Hughes made it 3-0 at 11:13 of the second with another power-play goal. After taking a pass from Luke Hughes, Jack skated low in the left circle and snapped a shot inside the left post.
"We wanted to get to our game and try to roll them over," Jack Hughes said. "We got the first one but we're just trying to play the same way. Some teams, when they get up a little bit, they park it a bit, but we stay aggressive and keep skating and keep packing it on."
Stefan Noesen finished a tic-tac-toe passing play at 8:00 of the third for a 4-0 lead. Meier turned low in the right circle and passed to Nico Hischier, who one-touched to Noesen at the left post.
Mercer scored a power-play goal at 12:35 of the third on a waist high deflection from the slot for the 5-0 final."I feel like we have extra weight on us, and everyone is trying too hard," Rangers forward Artemi Panarin said. "I don't know. We're just not relaxed enough because I can promise, everyone on the team wants to win. Everyone works hard but sometimes if you have no confidence, you're not in a right place."
NOTES: Markstrom had his second straight shutout (12 saves in a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday), the second time he has done so in his NHL career. He is the second Devils goalie with consecutive shutouts in his first season with the team, following Mackenzie Blackwood in 2018-19. ... Bratt's two assists gave him 31 assists in 37 games this season, the sixth-fewest games to 30 assists by a Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts player in a season.