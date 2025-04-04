Rangers at Devils projected lineups

RANGERS (36-32-7) at DEVILS (40-29-7)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Gabe Perreault -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Nathan Bastian, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

Zibanejad did not practice Friday because of an illness; Parssinen took his spot, but will be scratched if Zibanejad is healthy enough to play. … Rempe participated in full-contact drills and rotated with Berard at right wing on the fourth line in practice Friday, but Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn't indicate if he's an option to play; the forward could miss his third straight game. … Glass participated in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will replace Nemec. ... Tatar did not practice Thursday because of personal reasons; if he cannot play, Bastian will enter the lineup.