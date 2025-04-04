Rangers at Devils projected lineups

RANGERS (36-32-7) at DEVILS (40-29-7)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Gabe Perreault -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Nathan Bastian, Simon Nemec
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
Zibanejad did not practice Friday because of an illness; Parssinen took his spot, but will be scratched if Zibanejad is healthy enough to play. … Rempe participated in full-contact drills and rotated with Berard at right wing on the fourth line in practice Friday, but Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn't indicate if he's an option to play; the forward could miss his third straight game. … Glass participated in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will replace Nemec. ... Tatar did not practice Thursday because of personal reasons; if he cannot play, Bastian will enter the lineup.