Shesterkin makes 21 saves, Rangers shut out Blue Jackets

Lafreniere, Panarin each has 2 points for New York; Columbus blanked for 2nd straight game

Rangers at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the New York Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (33-28-6), who have won two straight after a four-game losing streak (0-2-2).

New York now holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 72 points.

Daniil Tarasov made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (31-27-8), who have lost three straight and five of their past six. They have been shut out in three of the past five games, including 4-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Lafreniere opened the scoring at 1:43 of the first period. Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson lost the puck to Mika Zibanejad left of the net. Tarasov went to poke check the puck but Zibanejad managed to slip a backhanded pass to an open Lafreniere for the easy score into the open net.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 11:36 of the second period when he skated in from the left wall and sent a wrist shot past Tarasov's blocker from the left circle. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Trocheck extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:38 of the third period when he scored from the right circle from a Panarin cross-ice pass.

Trocheck then scored short-handed with Tarasov pulled for an extra attacker at 16:41 for the 4-0 final.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox returned after missing eight games due to an upper-body injury. He assisted on Trocheck's second goal.

Latest News

Jankowski scores 2, Hurricanes shut out Flyers for 7th straight win

Ovechkin scores No. 887, Capitals defeat Sharks

Rantanen says return to Colorado with Stars ‘going to be emotional’

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 887, now 8 from breaking NHL record

NHL Buzz: Fox returns for Rangers against Blue Jackets

Penguins score 7, pull away from Devils for 4th straight win

Kraft Hockeyville announces 4 finalists for 2025

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ducks meet young cancer patient after seeing heartwarming sign

Dahlin scores with 14 seconds left in 3rd, Sabres rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Senators, Maple Leafs expect 'playoff game' atmosphere

CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah