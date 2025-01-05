Chytil has 2 goals, Rangers score 5 straight to surge past Blackhawks

Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Borgen, and Reilly Smith also scored for the Rangers (18-20-1), who had lost five of six and were coming off a 7-4 loss at Washington on Saturday. Adam Fox and Brett Berard each had two assists.

Louis Domingue, making his first NHL start of the season, made 25 saves for New York. Domingue had not played in an NHL game since Nov. 9, 2023, when he started and won 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to a career best seven games for the Blackhawks (13-25-2), who have lost six of seven. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period. Bedard got to a loose puck ahead of Mika Zibanejad near the blue line off the offensive zone. After skating to the right face-off circle, Bedard passed across to Bertuzzi, who tapped the puck in from the edge of the crease.

Brodzinski tied it 1-1 at 15:12. He took a pass in the slot from Fox and scored on a wrist shot through traffic over Soderblom’s glove.

Borgen put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 18:22 after Chicago twice could not clear the zone. After the puck came out to Borgen in the high slot, he scored on a stick-side wrist shot for his first goal with New York. He was acquired in a Dec. 18 trade with the Seattle Kraken for forward Kaapo Kakko.

Chytil extended it to 3-1 at 3:28 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Fox and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Smith pushed it to 4-1 at 9:54, scoring on a breakaway. Zibanejad sprung Smith with a pass, and he went five-hole on a backhand.

Trocheck made it 5-1 at 15:16 when Artemi Panarin’s wrist shot from the blue line fluttered toward the net and deflected in off him.

Wyatt Kaiser cut it to 5-2 at 18:00 with his first NHL goal. He scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle after a pass from Frank Nazar.

Chytil scored his second goal of the game to make it 6-2 at 8:36 of the third period on a deflection of K’Andre Miller’s long shot.

The Rangers were without forward Chris Kreider, who was a late lineup scratch. He is day to day with an upper-body injury.