Panarin has 2 points, Rangers hold off Hurricanes

Noah Laba, Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves for the Rangers (12-11-2), who have won two in a row after losing four straight.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes (14-7-2), who are 1-2-1 in their past four games. Frederik Andersen made 14 saves.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead at 16:53 of the first period. Taylor Raddysh sent a short backhand feed to Laba, who curled out in the right circle and buried a shot over Andersen’s blocker.

Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 5:04 of the second period. He scored short side with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-slot pass from Aho.

Panarin put the Rangers back in front 2-1 at 18:56. Immediately following a face-off win by Trocheck, J.T. Miller slid the puck back to Adam Fox, who passed diagonally down to Panarin for a one-timer five-hole from the left circle.

Trocheck scored 45 seconds into the third period to push the lead to 3-1. Panarin skated slowly into the zone before passing back to Trocheck, who had just come off the bench and beat Andersen glove side with a slap shot from the high slot.

Seth Jarvis cut it to 3-2 at 10:53, roofing a shot over Shesterkin’s right shoulder from low in the left circle.

Cuylle scored an empty-net goal with 1:43 remaining for the 4-2 final.